QuickBooks for Business Wednesday, March 1st, 2017

QUICKBOOKS for Business Course in English with FREE "QuickBooks 2016: The Missing Manual" Book on PDF

Doral Chamber of Commerce

Doral Chamber of Commerce

--• FREE "QuickBooks 2016: The Missing Manual" Book on PDF• FREE "QuickBooks Small Business Accounting Users Guide"• FREE Retake*• FREE QuickBooks MugSeminar Presented by an experienced QuickBooks Instructor. Our goal is to prepare you with the tools and understanding you need to take advantage of the power QuickBooks offers.GENERAL: Upgrade vs Update, Navigating through QuickBooks: Home Screen / Menu Bars / Modules Navegación, Cash vs Accrual method of accountingQUICKBOOKS LISTS: Organize and Simplify, Same name not allowed by QuickBooks, Chart of Accounts, Items = Services and/or Products, Customers = Clients , Vendors = Suppliers and Contractors, Employees = Payroll, vs ContractorsACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE & ACCOUNTS PAYABLE: Create new Customer (Client), Create an Invoice, Receive Payment, Deposit Payment: Undeposited Funds account Create new Vendor (Supplier / Contractor), Enter a new Hill, Pay BillCHECKING ACCOUNTS & REPORTING: Open Register, Reconcile Bank account(s), Imperative for Business Decision Making, Preset Reports, Daily / Weekly Review of most common Reports Fee:SPACE IS LIMITED TO 18 STUDENTSCLICK BELOW TO REGISTER NOW8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Registration9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Course12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Lunch breakCourse Fee: $147.00Carmen LopezNew Media New Marketing, Inc./ DoralChamber of Commercecarmen@nmx2.com(305) 450-4344Doral Chamber of Commerce8181 NW 36 Street, Suite 21-AMiami, FL 33166*Free Retake expires 6 months from date of original class taken. Subject to space being available in class. Student must email or call the day before Retake date to confirm space.Refunds will be given only if we cancel a class or a force of nature. If you cannot attend your scheduled class you may use the credit for future class. Please call before the beginning of the class in order to qualify for reschedule!