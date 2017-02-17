News By Tag
CTM Media Group Joins the Tourism Cares Community
Tourism Cares brings the entire travel and tourism industry together to make a greater impact on issues that matter to us all, such as investing in emerging tourism destinations or those in crisis, and supporting a strong workforce. Tourism Cares helps the industry make the most of its giving and volunteering, for the benefit of employees, destinations and the traveling public.
"We are pleased to be joining forces with Tourism Cares and their community of travel-industry partners to make a positive difference in the lives of our community. We look forward to helping with initiatives to preserve and enrich the travel experience for future generations."
Tourism Cares membership complements CTM's corporate giving effort, offering a range of benefits: powerful outcomes and the satisfaction that come from working together; employee engagement and volunteering.
"We are thrilled to have CTM Media Group as part of our community," notes Mike Rea, Tourism Cares CEO. "The stronger our membership, the greater our impact can be. It's an honor to work with companies and employees so dedicated to giving back."
About CTM Media Group
CTM Media Group Inc. is owned and operated by IDW Media Holdings Inc. ( OTC Pink Markets: IDWM). CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of visitor information. With a comprehensive visitor out-of-home network encompassing 18,000 information centers and 440 award-winning touch screen displays, CTM influences visitors when they are on their way or have arrived at their destination. Set in major visitor markets, CTM's visitor out of home network includes information displays at hotels, attractions, convention centers, transportation centers, sport shops, colleges and universities. For additional information visit http://www.ctmmediagroup.com
About Tourism Cares
Tourism Caresis a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization thatpreserves and enriches the travel experience for future generations. Tourism Cares channel the philanthropic passion and commitment of the travel industry to protect and restore valuable destinations we all care about—and support those destinations as engines for prosperity and pride in their communities. Domestic programs focus on industry-wide volunteer events, capacity building for the non-profit stewards of tourism sites, and scholarships and mentoring to support a talented workforce. Globally, Tourism Cares' efforts include corporate social responsibility partnerships, strategic investments, and advocacy and education across the travel industry. For additional information or to contribute to Tourism Cares, visit http://www.tourismcares.org.
Contact
CTM Media Group
***@ctmmedia.com
