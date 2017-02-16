Country(s)
Industry News
Yerra Solutions Launches Contract Training for Procurement Professionals
Schneider Electric to leverage Yerra's contract lifecycle management and contract review expertise to train its internal APAC procurement team.
"Consulting and managed services around contracts is a core and popular offering of Yerra's in APAC," notes Pierre Vieau, Managing Director, APAC at Yerra. "Offering such trainings to share our expertise with procurement teams is a natural extension of our existing services, for which we've seen strong demand in both Singapore and Hong Kong."
"The procurement team is working closely with contracts every day, requiring support from the in-house legal function, but often making judgments on contracts independently,"
In addition to the contract-related training and services Yerra offers, the company provides expertise to corporate procurement teams on how best to purchase legal-related services and solutions, whether from law firms or software vendors, and how to work with their in-house legal departments to secure the best arrangements for their companies.
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal, eDiscovery and intellectual property organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
Contact
Josie Johnson
***@yerrasolutions.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse