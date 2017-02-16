 

Yerra Solutions Launches Contract Training for Procurement Professionals

Schneider Electric to leverage Yerra's contract lifecycle management and contract review expertise to train its internal APAC procurement team.
 
Contract Lifecycle Management Training for Procurement Teams
CENTRAL, Singapore - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Yerra Solutions, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal, eDiscovery and IP, has announced that it will now provide training sessions to corporate procurement teams to improve understanding and handling of the contract lifecycle management process. The service will be launched first in APAC and will grow to serve all Yerra's global regions of operation. Schneider Electric is the first client to leverage this training, after becoming familiar with Yerra's expertise at the first annual Yerra Conference in Singapore.

"Consulting and managed services around contracts is a core and popular offering of Yerra's in APAC," notes Pierre Vieau, Managing Director, APAC at Yerra. "Offering such trainings to share our expertise with procurement teams is a natural extension of our existing services, for which we've seen strong demand in both Singapore and Hong Kong."

"The procurement team is working closely with contracts every day, requiring support from the in-house legal function, but often making judgments on contracts independently," states Julien Chabannas, Director of Non-Production Purchasing (NPP) for East-Asia, Japan and Pacific at Schneider Electric. "Given this, it is critical that all of our procurement teams have a solid understanding of the contract lifecycle, where risks are most inherent and how to best avoid them. Yerra's training gives us just that."

In addition to the contract-related training and services Yerra offers, the company provides expertise to corporate procurement teams on how best to purchase legal-related services and solutions, whether from law firms or software vendors, and how to work with their in-house legal departments to secure the best arrangements for their companies.

About Yerra Solutions

Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal, eDiscovery and intellectual property organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.

