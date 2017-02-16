News By Tag
Enmarket Raised $15,000 for the Partnership for a Healthier America to Help End Childhood Obesity
Customers at enmarket's convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina could add $1 to purchases at checkout in support of a healthier future for our nation's children. PHA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with the private sector and PHA Honorary Chair First Lady Michelle Obama to make healthier choices easier.
"Access to healthy foods is essential for making sure kids live long, healthy lives. This campaign and enmarket's commitment to providing healthier options in convenience stores will help us make healthy choices easier for children and families — no matter where they live," said PHA President and CEO Lawrence A. Soler.
Since partnering with PHA in May 2016, enmarket has increased the number of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat and nonfat dairy available in its stores. Additionally, enmarket works to provide healthier options for Grab and Go items and makes sure healthier options remain affordable.
"Enmarket is proud of our strong partnerships both in the local community and with the nationally renowned Partnership for a Healthier America. We are pleased to be able to assist them in their efforts to help eliminate childhood obesity," said Matt Clements, enmarket's director of marketing. "We are grateful for the generosity of our customers in support of our continued mission to provide healthier food options and make a positive difference in the lives of the people and communities we are fortunate to serve."
To learn more about enmarket's commitment to making healthier choices easier, visit http://www.enmarkstations.com.
ABOUT PARTNERSHIP FOR A HEALTHIER AMERICA
The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) is devoted to working with the private sector to ensure the health of our nation's youth by solving the childhood obesity crisis. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with – but independent from – First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that is led by some of the nation's most respected health and childhood obesity experts. PHA brings together public, private and nonprofit leaders to broker meaningful commitments and develop strategies to end childhood obesity. Most important, PHA ensures that commitments made are commitments kept by working with unbiased, third parties to monitor and publicly report on the progress our partners are making. For more information about PHA, please visit http://www.aHealthierAmerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit http://www.enmarkstations.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com
http://www.enmarkstations.com
