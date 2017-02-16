News By Tag
Clockwork Marketing Services Recognized Among Top Companies with Heart
The Companies with Heart award is presented in recognition of a company's overall philosophy of giving back to the community. In 2016, Clockwork Marketing provided pro-bono public relations services to the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, the Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital Art & Antiques Show and Learn to Read Jacksonville. The Northeast Florida public relations firm also supported Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville, Leadership Jacksonville and Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville (HabiJax).
Additionally, Clockwork Marketing encourages employee volunteerism by contributing two days of paid time off for each full time employee to use for volunteer service in Northeast Florida. Individual team member contributions included serving Mission House, the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach and other local charitable organizations.
"Community engagement is an important component of Clockwork Marketing's culture," said Clockwork Marketing Services President Maxine McBride. "There is a direct, and measurable, relationship between employee engagement and a company's success. When a company and all of its members are involved and engaged in the community, everyone benefits – the company, its employees and the community it serves."
More information is available at www.ClockworkMarketing.com.
