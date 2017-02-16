 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

The Best Places to Work in Indiana 2017

 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- netlogx is proud to share that once again we have been voted one of the best places to work in Indiana. This initiative, sponsored by Indiana Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to identifying and recognizing Indiana's outstanding employers. Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar states: "Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state's outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplaces. It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is a win for everyone."

Audrey Taylor, CEO of netlogx LLC, a Women Business Enterprise; and an Information Technology Risk Management Business Consulting Company established here in Indianapolis and solving client problems, with quality people and solutions since 1998 said:  "netlogx team members are our most valued asset and it is their efforts that make netlogx a success, so to receive this accolade because of their feedback via Best Places To Work in Indiana, truly makes this the most meaningful of recognitions.

Audrey's goal was to create a consulting services company with an employee base mirroring their customers; a workforce with a can do ethic and the leaders, supporting and driving inclusionary thinking, simultaneously striving for excellence, upholding the very best of business ethics and treating customers, employees and partners with absolute respect and honesty.

Audrey attributes netlogx' third time to win the award by saying, "I believe the company's operating principles which include accountability, communication, integrity and respect, serve as the foundation of the organization, as well as the Diverse by Design profile that goes beyond standard parameters has been a successful strategy, and has helped create a strong and caring firm with a loyal team that personify the company's core values."

For more Information on netlogx go to:https://netlogx.com

For more information on the award go to Indiana Chamber of Commerce (https://www.dropbox.com/s/14ol8st71rjtzwp/2-21-17%20BPTW%...).
