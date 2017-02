11 Key Questions Answered for Rapid, Rigorous and Reproducible Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying

Sanofi, Pfizer, GSK, Novo Nordisk, Roche and more present new updates on Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology at SMi's 5th annual summit.

Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology

End

-- SMi Groups 5th annual conference onwill return to London on 8th and 9th May 2017 to address common industry hurdles in the lyophilisation of biologics.Traditionally, pharmaceutical freeze-drying processes had been developed by trial-and-error, hit-and-miss experimentation. However, with stricter regulatory requirements and the need to maintain product stability, it is critical that techniques are rapid, rigorous and reproducible.This year's conference will provide critical updates through a selection of big pharma keynote addresses and case studies in areas such as formulation principles, process development, analytics for the characterisation of lyophilisates and stability.The agenda will aim to address questions on:1. The impact of freeze drying on cake appearance and protein stability2. Moisture content in lyophilised products and the relationship between moisture and activity3. The primary packaging for freeze dried pharmaceuticals and its importance to product stability4. The detection of silicon oil leaks in lyo-Installation5. New approaches to reduce viscosity and optimising reconstitution time6. The benefits and challenges of using PAT as part of a QbD approach to freeze drying7. The application of drying techniques in continuous manufacturing using spray drying methods8. The scale up your freeze drying cycle for bio-products9. Leveraging modelling based approaches to optimise different stages of the lyophilisation process10. The risks and limitations of increasing fill volume in a vial11. Practical approaches to tech transfer in commercial lyophilisationSome of those already confirmed to attend include:Bayer | BioPharma Technology | Boehringer Ingelheim | Bristol-Myers Squibb | F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. | Genzyme Ireland Ltd | GSK | Imperial College London | MedImmune Inc. | Merck KGaA | NIBSC-MHRA | Novo Nordisk A / S | OPTIMA pharma GmbH | Pacifi Ltd | Pfizer Inc | Pharmaterials | Roche Pharmaceuticals | Sanofi | Syngenta LimitedFurther information is available at http://www.smi- online.co.uk/ pharmaceuticals/ uk/Pharmaceut... Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology5th Annual Conference: 8th & 9th MayInteractive workshops: 10th MayCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKhttp://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Pharmaceutical-Freeze-Drying-Technology?utm_medium=www.pharmafreezedrying.com&utm_source=P-212&utm_campaign=prlog--- end ---Contact Information:For all media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.ukFor exhibition and sponsorship enquires contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk