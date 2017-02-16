News By Tag
11 Key Questions Answered for Rapid, Rigorous and Reproducible Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying
Sanofi, Pfizer, GSK, Novo Nordisk, Roche and more present new updates on Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology at SMi's 5th annual summit.
Traditionally, pharmaceutical freeze-drying processes had been developed by trial-and-error, hit-and-miss experimentation. However, with stricter regulatory requirements and the need to maintain product stability, it is critical that techniques are rapid, rigorous and reproducible.
This year's conference will provide critical updates through a selection of big pharma keynote addresses and case studies in areas such as formulation principles, process development, analytics for the characterisation of lyophilisates and stability.
The agenda will aim to address questions on:
1. The impact of freeze drying on cake appearance and protein stability
2. Moisture content in lyophilised products and the relationship between moisture and activity
3. The primary packaging for freeze dried pharmaceuticals and its importance to product stability
4. The detection of silicon oil leaks in lyo-Installation
5. New approaches to reduce viscosity and optimising reconstitution time
6. The benefits and challenges of using PAT as part of a QbD approach to freeze drying
7. The application of drying techniques in continuous manufacturing using spray drying methods
8. The scale up your freeze drying cycle for bio-products
9. Leveraging modelling based approaches to optimise different stages of the lyophilisation process
10. The risks and limitations of increasing fill volume in a vial
11. Practical approaches to tech transfer in commercial lyophilisation
Some of those already confirmed to attend include:
Bayer | BioPharma Technology | Boehringer Ingelheim | Bristol-Myers Squibb | F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. | Genzyme Ireland Ltd | GSK | Imperial College London | MedImmune Inc. | Merck KGaA | NIBSC-MHRA | Novo Nordisk A / S | OPTIMA pharma GmbH | Pacifi Ltd | Pfizer Inc | Pharmaterials | Roche Pharmaceuticals | Sanofi | Syngenta Limited
Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying Technology
5th Annual Conference: 8th & 9th May
Interactive workshops: 10th May
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
