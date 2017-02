Mike Conville, Beacon Construction President & CEO, Announces Website Re-Designs

The all-new michaelconville.com and michaelconville.net blogs chronicle Mike's life, homebuilding projects and more.

-- Michael "Mike" Conville, President and CEO of Palm Beach luxury homebuilding company Beacon Construction Group, is annoucning the re-design of two new blog websites that provide background on his life, community involvement and select completed projects. www.MichaelConville.com and www.MichaelConville.net have been substantially improved from both a useability and aesthetic standpoint, providing visitors with an easier and faster way to view Mr. Conville's history and projects from their smartphone.They also offer a greater breadth of news, media and resources than their predecessors -- which delivers a more comprehensive content experience.Currently, two re-designed sites feature a number of articles.One piece, for example, provides a general overview of his career, including his early start building largescale projects for prominent New England clients such as Harvard and Tufts, his move to North Palm Beach where he began building luxury homes throughout the region, and his pre-construction years when he played professional baseball.See more information about Mike Conville and the various Beacon Construction Group projects at either of his two new websites, and subscribe via RSS to receive the latest updates.