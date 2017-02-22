ACS and Scanco Software announce free Multi-Bin Standard Edition for all Sage100 and Sage100c users

ACS Scanco Image

Media Contact

Scanco Software, LLC

(330) 645-9959

***@scanco.com Scanco Software, LLC(330) 645-9959

End

-- ACS Group, the creators of the Multi-Bin enhancement for the Sage100 ERP solution and Scanco Software, a leader in Warehouse Management and Manufacturing Automation barcoding technology, announce Multi-Bin Standard is now available for free for both Sage100 and Sage100c customers. ACS Group created the Multi-Bin enhancement for Sage100 over 20 years ago and today it continues to offer the most advanced solutions available for Sage100 and Sage100c users. In 2015, ACS and Scanco partnered to develop ONE Software, combining the ACS Multi-Bin functionality and Scanco barcoding Management and Automation technologies into a single, unified solution. ACS and Scanco service thousands of customers in the Sage100 market and have over 60 years of combined experience in Warehouse Management and Manufacturing Automation."The decision for us to make Multi-Bin Standard free for all Sage100 users goes back to our commitment to the Sage ecosystem and all of the current users. We will continue to provide the best customer service directly to our customers and provide the most advanced feature set available on the market today. We have over 20 years of user feedback and successful installations, which help guide our product enhancements moving forward. We didn't want to leave any Sage100 user without an option to add Multi-Bin at no cost," comments Ron Chompf, Partner at ACS."Scanco and ACS will continue to provide top-tier products and services to the Sage100 community. We are the only provider with the experience and Sage Certified consulting teams to serve basic operations- to the most complex and automated warehouse and manufacturing floors." Says Joe Bisaha, Director of Manufacturing at Scanco. "This gives all of Sage's customers access to the latest in technology for both distribution and manufacturing from the pioneers in this industry.""It was very important to all of us at ACS and Scanco that we provide the best solution available to all Sage100 users," comments Tess Boros, Partner at Scanco. "We have been leading in this space for almost 30 years and continue to innovate both Warehouse Management and Manufacturing Automation technology for our Sage100 users. This is just one more first from the companies that started it all for Sage."About ACS Group, Inc.With over 20 years of experience with Sage, ACS Group offers state of the art expertise for the entire family of Sage100 products. Our Gold Development Partner status with Sage allows us to customize any Sage management software to meet the specific needs of each and every industry. www.acsg.comAbout Scanco Software, LLC.Scanco Software, LLC. created the first Warehouse Automation solution for Sage100 in 1989 and now meets the needs of thousands of distribution and manufacturing operations with an extensive line of warehouse and manufacturing management solutions designed for Sage100, Sage500, Acumatica, and NetSuite. To learn more about Scanco Software, LLC. visit www.scanco.com or call (330) 645-9959.Press Contact(s):J LetendreScanco Software LLC(330) 645-9959J@scanco.com