Tamar Gail featured in latest issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE
Shamanic Midwife shares her Inspirational SPARK, "Be That Woman, as a message to all women
Tamar Gail is a shamanic midwife, midwifing transformation and working to guide other women in reconnecting with the ancient wisdom within them, recognizing their sacredness, thus healing the divine feminine. She mentors women in reconnecting to their goddess and wild feminine archetype through her online courses and her sacred online sisterhood temple. She guides women to deep healing and to finding their truth, voice and personal power in order to create fulfilling relationships, reconnect to their sensuality and live a life they are passionate about. She conducts retreats world-wide as well as courses and workshops both online and in person.
In her Inspirational SPARK, "Be That Woman," Tamar shares important advice to women."It is time for each woman to worship the body she has. To stop seeking the approval of others whose opinions they believe matter more than their own and whose approval they believe matters more than their own love for themselves. It is time for women to wake up as a collective whole and remember that we are sacred and that when we connect to our own self love and self-acceptance that we can then connect with our truest potential, our intuition and connect to our voice and personal power in order to create a life that is in complete alignment with who we are and our dreams. This is what I wish I had learned as a little girl. Don't you?" asks Tamar in her moving column.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.
SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
