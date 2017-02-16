Carl B. Phillips Appearing On "Dr. Bobby Jones Presents" TV Show Saturday February 25, 2017

Performance includes a rousing rendition of the current single "Meeting In The Air"

Carl B. Phillips and Dr. Bobby Jones

-- Gospel recording artist, Carl B. Phillips, will be singing his latest single "Meeting In The Air", on the National TV show "Dr. Bobby Jones Presents", this Saturday February 25, 2017, 2:00-3:00 pm on the Impact Network.Recorded live in Nashville, TN the appearance also includes an interview with Dr. Bobby Jones, the Ambassador of Gospel Music.An encore presentation will also air on Sunday February 26, 2017, 2:00-3:00 pm on the Impact Network."Dr. Bobby Jones Presents" can be viewed on the Impact Television Network via Dish Network Channel 268, DirectTV Channel 380, Comcast (check local listing) and ROKU. Online view The Impact Network at www.watchimpact.com. The Impact Network can be viewed globally in the Bahamas via Cable Bahamas Channel 661 and Africa via Satellite SES 5.is a songwriter, producer, and recording artist with his first full-length cd "Great Rain", released January 2016, featuring the hit singles "Great Rain", the Nielsen/ BDS Top 500 singles "Meeting In The Air" and "I Know What God Did Last Summer".A graduate of Specs Howard School of Broadcasting, Carl's career in Detroit Gospel Radio, includes Radio Announcer on WMKM 1440 AM, On Air Announcer, Music and Program Director for WWON 1160 AM, also Announcer and Music Director of WEXL 1340 AM.is one of the fastest growing faith-based television networks in existence. It is currently the only African-American founded and operated national Christian networks in the United States. Founded by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson, the Impact Network reaches over 50 million homes globally.