Industry News





Jean Farish featured as a Guest Author in SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE

Tranformational author shares her advice on finding wholeness in the first of the series
 
 
JACKSON, Miss. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Life care coach and transformational author, Jean Farish, is featured in the February issue of SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE.

Jean serves as a life care coach, transformational author and educator.  She is the founder and CEO of Life Care Wellness   PEP for Angels.  Highlighting the theme, Enriching Lives and Serving Our Community, this organization offers life care coaching, community enrichment classes and workshops, and serves children hospitalized with cancer. She is a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor (CRC) and spent her career in higher education and as a university administrator and counselor educator.  As a practitioner in the community, she served as a vocational expert, and counseled clients, and designed life care plans and assisted with implementation to enhance quality of life.  Her recently published book, Journey to Wholeness: Reflections for Transforming Your Life includes a self-help tool to guide you on your transformational journey. She is an authentic messenger and co-author in Life Sparks, Edition #1, My Creative Thoughts, and My Big Idea Book which are all bestsellers.  She is the recipient of two EIPPY Book Awards and has been inducted in the Bestselling Authors International Organization.

In her guest column, "SPARKS of Wholeness," Jean shares her sage advice with readers of how to find ultimate fulfillment through wholeness."Wholeness is defined as "an undivided or unbroken completeness or totality with nothing wanting." (Thefreedictionary.com) Wholeness is our natural and innate state and the core of our true self. We become disconnected through false beliefs, alternate states of reality and illusions that tragically separate us from our true nature - the spiritual self. Through this connection, we can experience infinite love, freedom, wisdom and joy and become liberated from fear, doubt and worry.  Wholeness is ultimate fulfillment. Nurturing the physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual aspects of ourselves helps us attain wellness and inner harmony," says Jean in her moving column.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION MAGAZINE was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce  readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year, providing positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Read the magazine here for free: www.positivemediapress.com/magazine/

ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.

Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Our media platforms include:

• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events

It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.

Source:Positive Media Press
Tags:Digital Magazine Inspiration
Location:Jackson - Mississippi - United States
