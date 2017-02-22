Marks Behind the Stones by Habiba N. Shaw

 
Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- New Release by Author Habiba N. Shaw

Publisher: Solstice Publishing

Available:

https://www.amazon.com/Marks-Behind-Stones-Habiba-Shaw-ebook/dp/B06X969K42

Original and Inspiring

A beautifully written, true-life adventure of a girl who learned English so she could marry Robert Redford. Yet, as a young woman, she sacrificed her heritage, along with the comfort and security of her homeland to achieve the American Dream for herself and her daughter.

But can this woman from Bangladesh survive when fate lands her in the Deep South? When tragedy strikes, can she abandon her culture, trade her sari for a pantsuit, and meet the challenges of a job in so-called racist Alabama?

When a handsome, blue-eyed doctor shows up in her life 19 years after she gave up on Robert Redford, would her family accept a man from a different religion and culture?

Marks Behind the Stones will endear you to the people of the story, make you laugh and cry, capture your heart and break it; but leave you cheering for this one-of-a-kind woman of true grit.
