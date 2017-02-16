Terrafertil Nature's Heart® Acquires Essential Living Foods®

Terrafertil and Essential Living Foods

-- Nature's Heart®, the largest natural food brand in Latin America and fastest growing natural brand in the U.K., adds leading U.S. superfood brand Essential Living Foods to its product roster and rapid company geographic expansionThe Terrafertil Group has acquired the assets of Los Angeles, CA, based superfood brand Essential Living Foods®. Essential Living Foods® has been one of the pioneering companies in the organic, sustainably sourced, superfood category. Together, they will magnify Essential Living Foods' brand philosophies of "Food as Medicine" and "Ancient Wisdom - Modern Nutrition."With the global market for functional foods or "Superfoods"estimated at over $130 billion in 2015 by Global Industry Analysts, the "better for you" trend continues to rise in popularity. Mintel GNPD (Global New Products Database) reveals that between 2011 and 2015 there was a phenomenal 202% increase globally in the number of new food and drink products launched containing the terms "superfood", "superfruit"or "supergrain."By acquiring the assets of Essential Living Foods, Terrafertil will enter the US market for the first time, expanding upon the success of its business in Latin America and the U.K. The acquisition instantly brought Terrafertil an innovative line of premium superfood driven, organic, non-GMO, gluten free and vegan snack mixes, smoothie blends and supplements to its wide portfolio of natural food products. With distribution in Whole Foods Market, Costco and leading natural supermarkets across the U.S., Essential Living Foods® is poised for continued rapid growth in the market.By joining Terrafertil, Essential Living Foods® will be able to leverage a more robust supply chain — sourcing from the source for its product line — while deepening its social impact on small farming communities around the world. Five entrepreneur friends founded Terrafertil as a startup in 2005 and they still remain in full ownership of this young and thriving company.Today, Terrafertil Nature's Heart® (www.naturesheartterrafertil.com)is the largest natural brand in Latin America (Euromonitor International ranks Nature's Heart® as the #1 trail mix brand in Mexico) and one of the fastest growing superfood brands in the U.K. Nature's Heart® has distribution in 22 countries and is the largest global producer of dried super fruit Goldenberries, with over 90% of the global production.The acquisition of Essential Living Foods by Terrafertil continues a string of similar transactions in recent years, with White Wave purchasing Vega for an estimated $550M in 2015 and Pharmavite, maker of the Nature Made dietary supplement brand, acquiring Megafood in 2014."We are thrilled to welcome Essential Living Foods to the Terrafertil family and to our portfolio of brands and businesses around the world," said the Bermeo Brothers: Raul, David and Daniel, managing directors of Terrafertil Group. "We have great respect for Essential Living Foods, with whom we share many common values and a strong commitment to sustainably sourced natural superfoods. Together, we will be able to further the philosophy of "Food as Medicine" and "Superfoods from the Source," and provide even greater value and higher quality products to people committed to transforming their health around the world, while helping small farmers and driving a greater social impact."Essential Living Foods will continue its commitment to advancing health and vitality by searching the world for ancient nutritional wisdom as modern nutrition. Essential Living Foods will be a catalyst for the global lifestyle shift to using food as medicine. The company's customers are its evangelists — embodying the optimal health, wellness, and natural edge gained from eating ultra-pure, nutrient-dense superfoods… along with the peace of mind that comes from doing the right thing for the planet. Visit www.essentiallivingfoods.com.