Joel L. Cohen, MD Named Chief-Editor for DermTube.com and ModernAesthetics.tv
Well-respected dermatology thought leader and host of popular video series assumes new role at video websites serving dermatologists, plastic surgeons.
WAYNE, Pa. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- JoelL. Cohen, MD, founder and director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery, PC in Greenwood Village and LoneTree, CO has been named Chief Editor of DermTube.com and ModernAesthetics.tv. In his new role, Dr. Cohen will contribute content, help to curate videos on the sites, and provide oversight to continue to improve the quality of content posted on the sites. Dr. Cohen will continue his role as primary host of DermTube.com and ModernAesthetics.tv coverage of major meetings in the fields of dermatology, aesthetics, and plastic surgery.
Dr. Cohen, a member of the Editorial Board of Practical Dermatology®
Excited to take on the role o fEditor for the video-based websites, Dr. Cohen says h,e "looks forward to bringing innovative new programs as well as thought-provokingand instructional video content to our viewers."
Most recently, Dr. Cohen hosted DermTube.com's Meeting Coverage from the Cosmetic Surgery Forum in Las Vegas. "Hosting DermTube's meeting coverage has been a great experience for me. I enjoy the interaction with my peers and the opportunity to host candid conversations about the practice of medical and aesthetic dermatology and plastic surgery."
