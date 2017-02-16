News By Tag
KW International Leases 83,000-SF Industrial Building in Ridgefield, N.J
-- Colliers International Brokers Lease for Expanding 3PL Organization --
Colliers' Mike Markey and Jon Tesser, of the global commercial real estate services firm's Princeton, N.J., office, and Reid Wilbraham, based in Los Angeles, headed the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield's Stephen Elman served as landlord broker.
KW International provides logistics management services domestically and internationally. The company maintains operations in Korea, Mexico and key markets nationwide, including an additional New Jersey distribution facility in Little Ferry. Colliers maintains a long-term relationship with the organization.
"The Ridgefield property is earmarked for one of KW International's major customers and signals the company's continued growth regionally,"
In fact, the timing of Sitex Group's delivery of 2 Bell Avenue, which the firm developed on spec, enabled KW International to begin moving product in immediately upon execution of the lease, according to Markey. Sitex Group, which specializes in industrial real estate investment and property management, in recent years has been among the most active buyers of industrial space and land in New Jersey.
