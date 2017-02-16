News By Tag
South Street Spring Festival Returns Saturday, May 6, 2017 With 12 Blocks Of Food, Drinks, And More
The City's Largest Block Party Is Back With Music, Arts, And Shopping
Festival highlights will include 35+ restaurants/
In conjunction with the Festival, Brauhaus Schmitz will host the 5th annual German Maifest on the 700 block of South Street, with German beers, dancers, music, food, flower headbands and even a Maypole. Outside of Atomic City Comics (638 South Street) look for free giveaways and super hero sightings during Free Comic Book Day. Watch for new surprises, vendor lists, menus and band-line-ups coming later this spring. For now, save the date and mark your calendars!
South Street Spring Festival is free and open to the public. For the full schedule and roster of events, visit www.southstreet.com and follow @officialsouthst #SouthStFest on Twitter.
