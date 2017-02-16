 
February 2017





South Street Spring Festival Returns Saturday, May 6, 2017 With 12 Blocks Of Food, Drinks, And More

The City's Largest Block Party Is Back With Music, Arts, And Shopping
 
 
South Street Spring Festival 2016
South Street Spring Festival 2016
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- South Street Headhouse District announces the return of South Street Spring Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 11:00AM to 8:00PM. Rock your way into the summer season with a giant, all-ages outdoor block party that will take over the street from South (between Front and 8th) and run along Headhouse Plaza. Last year, over 58,000+ people came out to enjoy the music, food and fun in the sun. Mark your calendars as the city's largest block party is back!

Festival highlights will include 35+ restaurants/bars serving outside, 125+ boutiques and businesses catering to your style and shopping needs, 40 bands rocking three stages and seven performance areas, and dozens of artists selling their handmade wares. Children of all ages will enjoy free family fun in the Kids Zone. The Philly Taco Eating contest will also return challenging contestants to be the first to eat a Philly Taco - a Jim's Cheesesteak wrapped inside Lorenzo's pizza slice.

In conjunction with the Festival, Brauhaus Schmitz will host the 5th annual German Maifest on the 700 block of South Street, with German beers, dancers, music, food, flower headbands and even a Maypole.  Outside of Atomic City Comics (638 South Street) look for free giveaways and super hero sightings during Free Comic Book Day. Watch for new surprises, vendor lists, menus and band-line-ups coming later this spring. For now, save the date and mark your calendars!

South Street Spring Festival is free and open to the public. For the full schedule and roster of events, visit www.southstreet.com and follow @officialsouthst #SouthStFest on Twitter.
Source:South Street Headhouse District
