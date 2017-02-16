 
Ábaco sponsor of SAP Innovation Forum UK

This investment made by the technological company from Portugal is focused in the enhancement of the partnership with the german company and its brand-new office in London
 
 
LONDON - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- After the opening of its office in London last year, the Portuguese tech company announces that will participate in the SAP Innovation Forum UK as official sponsor. Through this investment, beyond enhancing the successful partnership established with SAP for the last 10-year period, this investment will be focused in reinforcing the internationalization process and, especially, the office in London (United Kingdom).

Focused in communicating its presence in this event, Ábaco launched a platform where will announce in a weekly basis the mainstream themes that will explore in the event. The first ones are already live and they are about Innovation, Addons and SAP S/4HANA. With this initiative Ábaco wants to explore the latest trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), Predictive Analytics and Sentiment Analysis. Additionally, and focused in every single user who want to have a better UX and UI (graphic presentation), Ábaco will present its dashboard, BO Cloud, Fiori, Shopfloor and mobility solutions based in SAP technology. The participation of Ábaco in this event will be also focused in presenting case-studies in the latest SAP technology: SAP S/4HANA.

Ábaco is already implementing solutions based in this new technology in 8 customers. This event, which will take place in the InterContinental London – The O2 – in 01st March and is focused in such different themes like: Finance, Human Capital Management (Human Resources), Supply Chain, Data analysis, Data Banks, Data Management, Public Sector, Customer Engagement & Commerce and, lastly, Governance, Risk and Compliance.

"The investment in this event is the next-step for our presence in this market. We already sponsored this event in Portugal and Brazil and now we investing in the United Kingdom", says Fernando Lopes, Ábaco Consultores administrator. "In this investment, there are two big motives: the first one is the reinforcement of the our office in London and, lastly, is to enhance the successful partnership with SAP.", concludes.

Beyond its presence in the United Kingdom, the tech company, has offices in Lisbon, Oporto (Portugal), São Paulo (Brazil) and Genève (Switzerland), here in a partnership Besteam. More informations about the event may be found in the following link: http://abaco-consultores.com/en/sap-innovation-forum-uk-2017

