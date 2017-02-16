Meals On Wheels South Florida Celebrates 15th Annual March For Meals

Support Will Help To Fight Senior Isolation And Hunger In South Florida

-- Meals on Wheels South Florida announced today that it will be participating in the 15annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and the homebound and vulnerable seniors who rely on its vital safety net. Meals on Wheels South Florida's March for Meals celebration will include volunteering from local elected officials, a kickoff event at YOLO Restaurant on March 2 at 5:00 p.m. and more."The services that we provide the seniors of South Florida are critical and the need is rapidly increasing,"said Mark Adler, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels South Florida. "Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home and feeling more connected to their community as they age."Since 2002, Meals on Wheels America has led the annual awareness campaign in an effort to fill the gap between the seniors served and those in need that is widening due to increased demand with a rapidly aging population combined with declining public and private resources, and rising food, transportation and operational costs. This March, hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs, like South Florida, will reach out to their communities to build the support that will enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America's seniors all year love."March is a time for us all to rally around Meals on Wheels," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "Our ability to meet the needs of vulnerable seniors lies in the willingness and generosity of businesses, government and concerned individuals of all ages to contribute in their own way. It not only makes economic sense to enable seniors to stay healthy and safe at home, but it improves the health and vibrancy of our communities and our nation at large."For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in South Florida and across the country, visit www.marchformeals.com.Meals on Wheels South Florida is a private nonprofit organization providing hunger-relief services since 1985. With the dedication of nearly 600 volunteers, Meals on Wheels South Florida delivers nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable South Florida seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Meals on Wheels South Florida serves more than 10,000 seniors and 5,000 children an estimated 1.5 million meals each year. Included in their comprehensive list of programs and services are home meal delivery, community-based dining, meals for companion pets, grocery shopping assistance, nutrition education and emergency meals. For more information, please call 954.731.8770 or visit mealsonwheelssouthflorida.org.