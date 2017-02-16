News By Tag
RYSE Launches New Video Streaming App for Urban Indie Filmmakers to Tell Empowering Stories
New Video Streaming App for Black Millennials celebrates launch with Actress/ Producer Terri J. Vaughn in Atlanta
RYSE is celebrating this historic launch in Atlanta, the "Black Hollywood of the South" with an event on March 1st featuring Actress/Producer Terri J. Vaughn (best known as Lovita from The Steve Harvey Show, Girlfriends Getaway and Meet the Browns) and radio personality and moderator, Jae Nash of VH1's "Tough Love Co-Ed" and Girl Power Hour Radio at The Gathering Spot. As part of the event, RYSE Founder, Jay Jackson and Vaughn will be facilitating a discussion on the importance of empowering black images in today's media. Tickets are available for purchase by downloading the RYSE app on iPhone, Android, Windows, Amazon, ROKU and AppleTV www.ontheryse.com/
"Black Hollywood" is on fire with blockbusters like Hidden Figures, Fences and Moonlight blazing the box offices. These incredible stories and the actors depicting them have beautifully displayed the many shades of our diverse and powerful culture. We can't help but wonder— is it enough?
The industry's newest VOD start-up thinks not! RYSE Founder & CEO Jay Jackson stated, "Until recent, stories regarding people of color have often gone ignored in Hollywood. What is often misunderstood is that we don't just want to see black faces in white spaces, we want storylines we can connect with. We want to see, hear and understand ourselves through the images we see on screen and in the media."
Jackson initially launched RYSE several years ago as a print and digital media company that focused on sharing empowering stories of upwardly mobile multicultural millennials but recently expanded the company into the VOD arena. "I was sick and tired of black people always being portrayed in stereotypical ways that weren't always positive. If we only see ourselves displayed in negative stereotypical ways, then that behavior becomes normalized in future generations. Our culture consists of so much more."
RYSE prides itself on being a platform for the under-represented that is unfiltered, unconventional and unapologetic. Much like the more well-known video streaming platforms, RYSE also has a lineup of original programming currently in production exclusively for their platform. Their first original series is currently in production. Blerds; a dramedy centered around a black female startup founder navigating the path of an entrepreneur in the white male-dominated tech industry.
Support has proven to be strong, with partnerships with Fortune 500 companies including Pepsi, and governmental organizations like the City of Atlanta's Film and Entertainment department. "Brands understand that millennials consume content in a totally different manner from previous generations. They are no longer moved by standard commercials. As a result, brands have been more open to working with content producers who can assist them in presenting/ marketing their products and services in a more authentic, unobtrusive way." states Jackson.
To RYSE is to elevate or increase in rank, status, position, reputation, fortune, influence, or power. By creating a platform to showcase and inspire not only future generations but those who thought it impossible, RYSE is for the culture.
To purchase tickets or o learn more about the RYSE App, you can download it for Apple, Android, Windows & Amazon devices by visiting www.ontheryse.com/
For filmmakers interested in submitting content, they can visit their main site at www.ontheryse.com.
