MiR Leads the Global Market for Autonomous Mobile Robots with 500% Growth in Sales in 2016
Putting Robots in Production in More than 30 Countries 2017 plans include tripled sales, driven in part by a new product announcement
"We continue to develop the innovative products that customers need to optimize their production and to make sure their employees are adding value to company processes," says MiR CEO Thomas Visti. "The requirements for automating internal transportation increased substantially this year, and companies need to be able to implement these technologies quickly and easily—and to see a fast return on their investment. That's why we are focused on flexibility and smart, intuitive interaction so customers can effortlessly collaborate with our technologies without changing their existing environment."
Multinational manufacturers in automotive, textiles, electronics and food products embrace mobile robots
Founded just four years ago, MiR has already gained a significant number of new customers in the global manufacturing market. While the MiR100 robots are cost-effective, flexible and user-friendly enough to provide significant value for mid-sized manufacturers, buyers of the logistics robots are increasingly multinational companies. MiR customers include Boeing, Unilever, Ericsson, HUGO BOSS, Honeywell, Continental, Flex, Danone, Kamstrup, Assa Abloy and many others.
North American market sees dramatic growth in just 10 months
MiR opened its first North American regional office in New York in April 2016, headed by veteran robotics sales executive Ed Mullen. Since then, the company has gained commitments from 19 North American distributors who have recognized the exciting opportunities for mobile robots and the leadership of MiR's products. Every distributor has demonstration robots on-site and has been fully trained in beginning, intermediate and advanced programming to support a wide range of customer needs.
"Distributors across North America are investing in MiR's innovative technology and partnering closely with us because they recognize the dramatic growth opportunities we bring," says Mullen. "In just 10 months, we've gone from zero presence in North America to having sold significant numbers of robots into a broad range of industries that includes automotive, electronics, aerospace, consumer goods, food products and more. Having this kind of success so quickly with a new technology just demonstrates the immediate recognition of the value of our mobile autonomous robots. The competitive advantage we offer is clear."
Chinese beachhead established
To spearhead sales in China, MiR has brought onboard Will Dong, an experienced area sales manager who is working out of MiR's new Shanghai sales office.
"There is enormous potential for mobile robot sales in China, and the timing is just right," says Dong. "The Chinese Government has launched several initiatives to promote investment in automation, including the 'Made in China 2025' plan, but robotic expertise is relatively low in China. It's precisely for this reason that our user-friendly, intuitive robots, which require no programming experience, are perfect for the Chinese market. And MiR robots can be installed in a factory without needing to modify the internal production layout. We have already sold MiR robots in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan."
About MiR
MiR develops and sells the MiR100, the most advanced mobile robot for internal transportation of goods in both the manufacturing and health care industries. MiR has quickly established a global distribution network in more than 30 countries, and the company has grown rapidly with a 500 percent increase in sales from 2015 to 2016. The company recently set up regional offices in Shanghai and New York.
MiR supplies its collaborative, safe and autonomous robots to multinational industrial groups and mid-sized companies. MiR robots carry out internal transportation tasks quickly, easily and cost-effectively, to free employees for more valuable activities. Hundreds of manufacturers worldwide, as well as hospitals and care facilities, already use MiR's innovative robots.
