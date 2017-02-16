News By Tag
* Sif
* CEDS
* Edtech
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Access 4 Learning Community Formalizes Its Common Education Data Standards Technical Support
"The A4L Community has been a major contributor to the CEDS initiative since its inception including providing original data model framework, technical support and community engagement" states Peter Tamayo, OSPI Assistant Superintendent/
CEDS does not standardize how the various data "silos" located within the State or District transfer their data to and from diverse sources. The SIF Implementation Specification (North America) 3.x defines a dynamic application-
"Establishing a process for their data model development that has explicit steps through which the A4L North American Community continues to ensure both alignment with CEDS and their community's active participation in the further development of CEDS provides a great model for all developers and organizations on what it looks like to adopt CEDS", states Ross Santy, Associate Commissioner Administrative Data Division, NCES.
Next week at the A4L Annual Meeting, a session will be held outlining the creation of a "connector'"
More information on the SIF Infrastructure Specifications can be found at: http://www.a4l.org/
The Specification Data Model Development Process document can be found at: http://www.a4l.org/
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, previously the SIF Association, is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants who collectively address all aspects of learning information management and access to support learning. The A4L Community is "Powered by SIF" Specifications as its major technical tool to allow for this management and access simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of the platform hosting those applications. The Access 4 Learning Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit http://www.A4L.org
About the Common Education Data Standards
The Common Education Data Standards (CEDS) is an education data management initiative whose purpose is to streamline the understanding of data within and across P-20W institutions and sectors. The CEDS initiative includes a common vocabulary, data models, that reflect that vocabulary, tools to help education stakeholders understand and use education data, an assembly of metadata from other education data initiatives, and a community of education stakeholders who discuss the uses of CEDS and the development of the standard. For further information, visit https://ceds.ed.gov.
Contact
Penny Murray
***@a4l.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse