The Backpacking Sleeping Bags announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top Backpacking Sleeping Bags.
 
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following Backpacking Tents after extensive testing of warmth, weight and durability.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Outdoor Vitals Down Sleeping Bag

The Outdoor Vitals sleeping bag is a quality mid-range priced sleeping bag. It is made with high quality down that has an excellent warmth to weight ratio. Being a down sleeping it comresses to a very small size and weighs only 2.75 pounds including the compression sack. This bag will last a long time being made from rip-stop polyester that is tough and durable.

Top Pick - Teton Sport Tracker Ultralight Sleeping Bag

This mummy style backpacking sleeping bag is a budget priced sleeping bag that uses Teton's Pollarlite insulation for an excellent weight to warmth ratio. It also features a 3 piece hood to keep your ears and face covered. The bag is one of the most comfortable to sleep in that was evaluated with its fleece like micropolyester liner. With a durable rip-stop polyester shell this sleeping bag earned the "Top Pick" award.

Best Buy -  Aektiv Outdoor Down Sleeping Bag

The Aetiv is a down filled lightweight mummy style sleeping bag that provides the backpacker with a excellent weight to warmth ratio. This 3 season sleeping bag is rated by Aetiv down to 15 degrees F. Being a down sleeping bag it compresses down to only 6x7 inches with the included compression sack.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-backpacking-sleeping-...

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

