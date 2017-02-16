News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wizard World To Screen Original Rocky Horror Picture Show With Barry Bostwick in Cleveland March 18
'Simply His Servants' Shadow Cast To Perform; Additional Shows Planned At Wizard World Events In 2017
Wizard World, the leading producer of pop culture events nationwide, is expanding its footprint in the entertainment industry. Tickets are available in advance for $10 at www.wizardworld.com.
"Wizard World is excited to bring this all-time cult favorite to our fans in Cleveland," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President & CEO. "It exemplifies the additional emphasis we are placing on programming and extra activities at our shows to enhance the entertainment value for attendees throughout the weekend."
"We are looking forward to bringing the original Rocky Horror Picture Show to Wizard World Comic Con," said Lou Adler, executive producer of the film. "It is a unique opportunity and a perfect match for both."
"'It's just a party, Janet!' Come and join me for a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the full Shadow Cast experience,"
In The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sweethearts Brad Majors (Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, visit the creepy home of eccentric Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist in search of a phone. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). The film, famed for midnight showings, has been screened regularly since its September 1975 U.S. release, often with audiences in full costume playing out the scenes as they are shown.
The event will also feature a display of numerous items from the original movie, for an even more authentic experience for attendees. Among them are original costumes, original costume designs, handwritten song lyrics, scripts, contracts and behind-the-scenes photos, from the collection of Larry Viezel, noted Rocky Horror superfan, historian and collector.
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland will feature Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Michael C. Hall ("Dexter," "Six Feet Under"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Carpenter ("Dexter," "The Exorcism of Emily Rose"), Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of "Batman: The Animated Series," Jewel Staite ("Firefly," Serenity,"), James Remar (The Warriors, "Dexter"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") and Bostwick among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, March 17-19. The event marks Wizard World's third annual show in Cleveland and the third on Wizard World's 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.
Cleveland will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com.
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse