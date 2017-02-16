News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced Landline Texting Service for Automobile Centers USA
Text My Main Number (TMMN) is a business messaging solution provider in the USA. Recently, they made an announcement to offer landline texting service for automobile service centers to benefit their business model.
The Automobile centers, vehicle repair centers and garages can text enable their main landline numbers or toll free numbers using the service offered by the Text My Main Number (TMMN). This will allow them to send and receive the text messages (SMS) and MMS to the main line number. These messages can be accessed and responded using a web based user panel. This user panel is designed and developed to provide the best user experience. It is self explanatory and very simple to use. Moreover, it is a web based user panel which can be accessed remotely as well.
The landline texting service for the Automobile service center will add the most convenient communication mode in their business model. Now, the customers, staff, vendors and the automobile center can stay in touch with the most flexible communication mode, called, texting.
The key features of the business messaging service for Automobile center offered by Text My Main Number are listed below:
· - Text-enable one or more landline numbers
· - Text-enable one or more toll free number
· - Send/Receive SMS
· - Send/Receive MMS
· - User friendly user panel
· - Remote access to the system
· - Auto text reply to SMS
· - Contact management
· - Contact grouping
· - Sub-user creation support
· - Import/Export contacts
· - Reports
· And many more
The automobile centers can use this landline texting service to provide prompt answers to its customers. Below is the list of utilities of the landline messaging solution for automobile centers:
· - Send answer of queries/request of customers
· - Send appointment reminder for upcoming date of vehicle service (This can also be made automated)
· - Send auto reply, to serve customer messages during off-working hours or holidays
· - Send status of the vehicle given for service
· - Send quick invoice details
· - And many more
The representative of Text My Main Number has also announced that they are offering a FREE TRIAL OF LANDLINE TEXTING SERVICE for 30 DAYS. The whole system will be given to try and explore to the prospects so they can experience the power of this amazing communication solution.
To know more about this solution, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
If you're keen to get a free trial, book it today, by dropping a line to info@textmymainnumber.com
Contact
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
