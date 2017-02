Text My Main Number Announced Landline Texting Service for Automobile Centers USA

Text My Main Number (TMMN) is a business messaging solution provider in the USA. Recently, they made an announcement to offer landline texting service for automobile service centers to benefit their business model.

-- Text My Main Number (TMMN) is a USA based business messaging solution provider firm. The company offers an advanced communication solution to different industry verticals. The representative of Text My Main Number (TMMN) made an announcement about their service. According to that announcement, the company offers a specific messaging service to Automobile Service Centers. To be specific there is a, which is tailored to suit the needs of this specific industry. This business messaging service can be used by the automobile service centers, garages and other vehicle repair centers in the USA.The Automobile centers, vehicle repair centers and garages can text enable their main landline numbers or toll free numbers using the service offered by theThis will allow them to send and receive the text messages (SMS) and MMS to the main line number. These messages can be accessed and responded using a web based user panel. This user panel is designed and developed to provide the best user experience. It is self explanatory and very simple to use. Moreover, it is a web based user panel which can be accessed remotely as well.Thewill add the most convenient communication mode in their business model. Now, the customers, staff, vendors and the automobile center can stay in touch with the most flexible communication mode, called, texting.· - Text-enable one or more landline numbers· - Text-enable one or more toll free number· - Send/Receive SMS· - Send/Receive MMS· - User friendly user panel· - Remote access to the system· - Auto text reply to SMS· - Contact management· - Contact grouping· - Sub-user creation support· - Import/Export contacts· - Reports· And many moreThe automobile centers can use this landline texting service to provide prompt answers to its customers.· - Send answer of queries/request of customers· - Send appointment reminder for upcoming date of vehicle service (This can also be made automated)· - Send auto reply, to serve customer messages during off-working hours or holidays· - Send status of the vehicle given for service· - Send quick invoice details· - And many moreThe representative of Text My Main Number has also announced that they are offering a. The whole system will be given to try and explore to the prospects so they can experience the power of this amazing communication solution.To know more about this solution, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/ industries/car- service-landli... If you're keen to get a free trial, book it today, by dropping a line to info@textmymainnumber.com