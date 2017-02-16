News By Tag
High Risk Direct Disposal: Lessons Learned from Ebola Outbreak Course Recently Added to FuneralCE
High Risk Direct Disposal: Lessons Learned from Ebola Outbreak provides funeral professionals with the training and knowledge needed to perform a high risk direct disposal case, such as the first US Ebola case in Dallas, Texas in 2014. The course offers an inside look into the proper removal, containment, and disposal of remains during an outbreak from firsthand experience.
This course is now available for funeral CE credit in most states, with more states approvals to come.
About FuneralCE: FuneralCE, a service of WebCE, offers the largest selection of online state approved funeral continuing education courses for funeral professionals nationwide. We offer the largest large selection of online state approved funeral continuing education courses for funeral professionals nationwide. Our online funeral CE courses have been approved by the state boards and the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practitioners (APFSP) for Certified Funeral Service Practitioners (CFSP). FuneralCE's online catalog includes a variety of funeral CE courses that cover topics like: pre-need planning, communicable diseases, mortuary law, ethics and green funerals.
To order High Risk Direct Disposal: Lessons Learned from Ebola Outbreak, go to FuneralCE's Course Catalog (http://www.funeralce.com/
