The Backpacking Tents announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top Backpacking Tents.
 
 
Top Rated Backpacking Tents
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following Backpacking Tents after extensive testing of how easy they were to setup, weight and weather resistance.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Mountainsmith Morrison 2 Person 3 Season Tent

THis lightweight and durable tent was found to be easy to setup and take down in under 5 minutes. Mountainsmith Morrison achieved this partly by color coding the pieces but mostly it is just a good design.

This 3 season tent will withstand the elements with ease and has 2 doors for ease of entry and ventilation. This tent was foung to be the overall best value tent.

Top Pick - Winterial 2-Person Backpacking Tent

The Winterial backpacking tent is a very simple and easy to setup tent. Its lightweight and durable design makes this an ideal backpacking tent for longer trips. It compacts into a very small package that will not take up much room in a backpack.

It has a vented roof and 2 doors for excellent ventilation and made from a tough, durable nylon fabric.

Best Buy - ALPS Mountaineering Meramac 2 Tent

Alps Engineering has been making tents for a long time and the Mermac Tent is one of the best offerings. The simple 2 pole design makes this tent simple to assemble even when the weather is not cooperating.

The tent is made from a durable polyester taffeta that will withstand the elements. It is a 2 door design for good air flow when it gets warm plus it also has a zippered window for extra ventilation and lighting.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-backpacking-tent-revi...

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

