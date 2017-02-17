News By Tag
Telcos to explore new opportunities in Health, Media, Finance and Tech at TMT M&A Forum in London
The rapidly converging digital economy presents opportunities for traditional telecom operators and other digital communication service providers to significantly boost revenues from offering services in adjacent markets.
"A key challenge for operators is whether to build, partner or buy to enter and grow in these adjacent vertical sectors," said Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director of TMT Finance, the event organiser. "We have developed the TMT M&A Forum programme to ensure all options are discussed and we have digital leaders represented from a range of companies such as Bupa, Roche, Antidote, ARM in Health; Vivendi, Endemol Shine, Scripps, BBC and Baofeng in Media as well as the representatives from telecoms, infrastructure, investment banking, investors and advisory."
350 senior executives are expected to attend the 2017 event including CEOs, CSOs, CFOs, Heads of M&A, Investment Bankers, Private Equity investors, legal and professional advisers which has been expanded to two days this year to meet demand as convergence drives more deals across the sector.
Key sessions at the event include: Telecom and Media M&A Strategies; TMT M&A; Enterprise Cloud Consolidation;
Companies represented include: Amazon, Altice Group, Axion, Actility, Arqiva, Arcus, BT, Endemol, Etisalat, Google, Vivendi, Millicom, Scripps, TDF, Cellnex, Eurofiber Group, Metronet, Pakistan Telecom(PTCL)
TMT M&A Forum 2017 takes place in London on March 28-29, gathering key industry, finance and advisory executives to discuss global opportunities for partnership and investment across telecoms, media and tech.
For more information, go to http://www.tmtfinance.com/
