TRI Pointe Group Continues as HomeAid America National Partner in 2017
Major Homebuilder Continues its Efforts to Fight Homelessness
HomeAid America CEO Peter Simons said, "TRI Pointe and its family of homebuilders have been supporters of HomeAid across the country for several years, building projects for the homeless, volunteering in community outreach activities, and providing needed funding locally. Their support for HomeAid America as Corporate Partners is critical to help us support our chapters and create new ones to continue our ongoing effort on behalf of the building industry to help end homelessness in this country."
TRI Pointe will continue to be represented on the HomeAid America Board by John Monacci, Executive Vice President of Winchester Homes, a member of TRI Pointe Group in the Washington DC Area and who also sits on HomeAid Northern Virginia's chapter Board. TRI Pointe Group's other homebuilding companies are active with HomeAid in its markets in Arizona as Maracay Homes, in California and Las Vegas as Pardee Homes, in Seattle as Quadrant Homes, in California and Colorado as TRI Pointe Homes, and in Houston as Trendmaker Homes.
"We're honored to continue our involvement with HomeAid to lend a hand and give back to our communities in a meaningful way," said Linda Mamet, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at TRI Pointe Group. "Moving into 2017, we'll continue to look for opportunities to get all our team members involved with HomeAid at both the national and local chapter levels."
The team members from TRI Pointe Group's family of builders have helped numerous HomeAid chapters across the country over the past year. Working with HomeAid Northern Virginia (HANV) and Final Salute, Winchester Homes is serving as the builder captain to renovate a home that provides housing for female veterans and their minor children who are struggling with homelessness or military transition.
Trendmaker Homes recently helped with the construction of the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) Benefit Home. Trendmaker donated construction management for the new home in the Meridiana master planned community. It is currently on the market for sale with proceeds benefiting HomeAid Houston, among others.
TRI Pointe Group partnered with HomeAid Orange County to prepare 200 sack lunches to distribute to the homeless at the Santa Ana Civic Center. They also prepared 200 hygiene kits and employee-donated clothes that went to Isaiah House, a woman's homeless shelter in Santa Ana, Calif. TRI Pointe Group Vice President Mike McMillan sits on HomeAid Orange County's Board of Directors and is also on the leadership committee overseeing the Family CareCenter project. Anticipated to open in Fall 2017, Family CareCenter will provide emergency housing and services for homeless families and children in Orange County.
Quadrant Homes along with other sales and marketing leaders from across TRI Pointe Group participated in a community outreach Care Kit Day to assemble and donate more than 600 CareKits for Teen Feed, a local homeless youth service provider in Seattle's University District. Quadrant Homes Vice President of Land Acquisition and HomeAid Puget Sound Board member Pete Nichols also helped organize a model home furniture sale with proceeds benefiting the Puget Sound chapter.
Maracay Homes also held a community outreach Care Kit Day to benefit Sojourner Center, a service provider that houses and helps women and children affected by domestic violence in the Phoenix area. More than 30 Maracay team members, led by President Andy Warren, assembled and donated 400 Care Kits to Sojourner Center.
TRI Pointe Homes Southern California participates annually in HomeAid Essentials Drive, which collects and provides diapers to thousands of homeless families in Orange County. In 2016, TRI Pointe Homes raised support for 34,670 diapers. Additionally, TRI Pointe Homes is a Corporate Partner of HomeAid Inland Empire.
Pardee Homes Los Angeles/Ventura Project Manager Greg Ray is a member of the Board of Directors for the newly formed HomeAid Los Angeles chapter.
ABOUT HOMEAID AMERICA
HomeAid is a leading national non-profit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals, founded in Southern California in 1989. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed over 470 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $210 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 70 additional projects in development across the country. Over the years, HomeAid has added nearly 9,000 beds in facilities helping the homeless, housing over 270,000 people. HomeAid works through a network of 17 active chapters in 12 states across the country. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org.
ABOUT TRI POINTE GROUP
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., TRI Pointe Group is a family of premium regional homebuilders that design, build, and sell homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies by market capitalization in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay Homes in Arizona, Pardee Homes in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes in Washington, Trendmaker Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes in the Washington, D.C. area. TRI Pointe Group was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year and 2015 Builder of the Year. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com.
Media Contact
Peter Simons
psimons@homeaid.org
