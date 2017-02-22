Country(s)
Progressive National Baptist Convention Joins Christian Faith Leaders to Launch "MATTHEW 25 PLEDGE" in Response to Rising Church/State Conflict
PRESS CONFERENCE CALL is on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 2:00 PM.
People who sign the pledge will have access to resources, including toolkits, around the three initial issues of immigration, policing, and solidarity with Muslims. These issues have become flashpoints in a growing confrontation between church and state.
Recent events serve to make the launch of this initiative particularly timely. A woman in Colorado, Jeannette Vizguerra, recently entered into sanctuary in a Unitarian Church; a woman in Arizona, Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, was deported unexpectedly;
The appointment of Steve Bannon to a senior role in the White House and the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General have raised serious doubts about the Trump Administration's commitment to eliminating racial bias in policing. News reports indicate that the Administration will soon be releasing another travel ban that targets Muslim-majority countries as Muslims in America are fearing increased Islamophobia here at home.
Participants in the press conference will include Jim Wallis of Sojourners, Gabe Salguero of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition, Barbara Williams-Skinner of the Skinner Leadership Institute, Noel Castellanos of the Christian Community Development Association, Alexia Salvatierra of the Faith Rooted Organizing UnNetwork, and others. Representing PNBC will be its General Secretary, Dr. Timothy Boddie.
States Dr. Boddie, "The Progressive National Baptist Convention was founded out of the Civil Rights Movement. As we continue the ongoing fight for social justice, liberty, and freedom for ALL humans everywhere, we stand in strong solidarity with Christian faith leaders and the development of Matthew 25 Pledge. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, who made PNBC his denominational home, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.' We cannot allow fear to be the driving force that dictates the policies of our great nation."
The pledge has been endorsed by a growing list of nearly 100 key faith leaders who have committed to sharing the effort with their networks.
WHO: Jim Wallis, Sojourners
Gabe Salguero, National Latino Evangelical Coalition
Barbara Williams-Skinner, Skinner Leadership Institute
Noel Castellanos, Christian Community Development Association
Alexia Salvatierra, Faith Rooted Organizing UnNetwork
Timothy Boddie, Progressive National Baptist Convention, and others
WHAT: Faith Leader "Matthew 25 Pledge" Telephone Press Conference
WHEN: Wednesday, February 22, 2017
2:00 – 3:00 EST
HOW: (712) 775-7031;
Access Code: 387-007-176
About the PNBC
PNBC is a vital Baptist denomination with an estimated membership of 2.5 million people worldwide. For more information, go to www.pnbc.org.
