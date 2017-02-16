 
Protect your business from cybercrime with Above Board Chamber of Florida

March Fort Myers and Naples meetings help you understand the unseen enemy
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- For its next luncheon meeting, Above Board Chamber of Florida presents "Cybercrime – How to Protect Your Business," from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Pelican Preserve, 10561 Veneto Drive in Fort Myers and Monday, March 13 at Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North. Reservations are required at aboveboardchamber.com

The Fort Myers meeting will be emceed by Javier Fuller, chief engineer at Fuller Online Solutions, and feature a panel including Pulse Technology Solutions CEO James Bryan Caudill-Ritter, Cyber Security Defense Solutions Lead Consultant Greg Scasny, CPT Tool Inc. and CEO John Benkert.

Fort Myers lunch registration

Registration on or before Thursday, March 2 will be $25 for members, $28 for guests. After March 2, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.

The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by James Bryan Caudill-Ritter of Pulse Technology Solutions and Brandie Packard Dickerson of Tri-Town Construction, LLC.

Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 (tel:(239)%20910-7426).
Above Board Chamber of Florida
