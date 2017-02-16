News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Overnight Camp Teaches Teens To Monetize Social Media Influence
SocialStar Creator Camp Provides Teens With The Tools to Achieve Paid Social Media Stardom and Influence
This sleep-away camp is for those on a quest to SOCIAL MEDIA STARDOM! Artists, gamers, athletes, vloggers, cooks, stylists, hobbyists and big personalities will learn how to RISE TO FAME as a social media influencer! Campers are between the ages of 13 and 18 and should arrive at camp motivated to succeed, and with a concept idea for their channel/platform.
SocialStar Creator Camp is the newest offering from Cast and Crew Universe who have been in the business of offering exciting teen and young adult classes and overnight camps for the past 18 years.
"Our program is focused on bringing together passionate teens with a true entrepreneurial spirit who wish to create a polished platform for the sole purpose of follower engagement and financial success. Every teen online knows it's possible and has that goal somewhere on their agenda. SocialStar Creator Camp is the first program that is dedicated to helping these rising influencers get to the gold sooner than later," states founder Nichelle Rodriguez.
SocialStar Creator Camp will be holding two Los Angeles, California sessions from July 8th to July 17th and July 21 to July 30th at a Los Angeles area university campus for a cost of $2690 per session. Later this year, SocialStar Creator Camps will also be hosting overnight sessions on university campuses in London, England and Sidney, Australia.
Rodriguez continues, "Unlike a training company in the performing arts field, using the term 'we'll help you rise to FAME', is pretty irresponsible. But, in the world of social media, with unwavering work and persistence, fame and notoriety is a reality for the most dedicated teen. Unlike a performing artist awaiting permission to take their place on center stage or center screen, social media is a do-it-yourself and do-it-your way platform. SocialStar Creator Camp has left no issue uncovered for those with their eye on the prize."
Camp courses are taught by top social media specialists and focus on:
• Social Media Essentials
• Writing Compelling Content
• Production
• Safety
• Engagement
• Branding
• Business
• Networking
• As well as an opportunity to meet Talent Agents
Electives include:
• Bloggers and vloggers
• Product and Content Workshop for the fashion, food, beauty, technology, sports, travel or gaming focused
• On-the-Move Production
• Product and Content Workshop
• Improve - Be More Present, Spontaneous, and Improve Delivery Skills.
• Interviewing - Booking Guests, Researching and Choosing an Interview Technique
• Comedy Writing
Other camp activities include:
• Mobile Game
• Truck Mania
• Talent Show
• Team
• Lazer Tag
• PJ's and Movie Night
• 24-hour Video Team Competition
• A trip to Disneyland - (optional and an extra payment)
• L.A. and Hollywood sights
Pricing includes: Housing, breakfast and lunch OR dinner, ground transportation (once the student is at our starting location), workshops/classes, tours, special guests and all other activities itinerary. There are also personal development sessions.
For more information visit www.socialstarcreatorcamp.com or call 909-268-0615
Contact
SocialStar Creator Camp
909-268-0615
***@socialstarcreatorcamp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse