Genuine, Quality Devices are Gifts that Keep on Giving

Don't let celebrations get spoiled by inadvertently buying counterfeit electronics

-- With 2017 in full swing, as our friends and loved ones engage in the act of giving and receiving for special occasions, Samsung's smart devices are perfectly positioned to fulfil many of these wish-lists. Whether the gift you are purchasing is a smartphone, fitness device, 360 camera or one of Samsung's many other electronic devices and appliances, you will undoubtedly be looking for the best deal you can find.The trouble is that, while there are many bargains at any given time, inevitably some of these fantastic offers turn out to be too good to be true, simply because the products themselves are not genuine."Counterfeit goods have become an increasing challenge in South Africa, across a range of industries. Not only are these detrimental to the economy by replacing legal and taxable goods with fakes, but counterfeit products are of an inferior quality, meaning that software upgrades often don't function and the devices do not work efficiently,"says Richard Chetty: Director for SSA Service at Samsung Electronics, adding that what looks like a good deal often ends up hurting consumers' pockets in the long run.Chetty points out, however, that there are some simple steps that consumers can take to ensure that the electronic device they are purchasing is legitimate.The first step is to familiarise yourself with genuine Samsung products at any one of the company's approved retailers or official stores. This will enable you to examine the products so that you can effectively note the physical differences between these and counterfeit devices. Always study the device itself before purchase; never rely purely on the packaging.Chetty suggests that if you are unsure of a device's legitimacy, you should immediately take it to a Samsung brand store or Service Centre for evaluation.He adds that consumers making online purchases should be extra cautious. Ensure that you are buying from a reputable and recognised source, as opposed to an individual or illegitimate seller. In particular, beware of online traders that do not allow for returns, as these may not be genuine products.Consumers can further protect themselves by ensuring they buy their Samsung products only from well-known locally approved operators. In addition, authorised dealers will be sure to provide you with the Samsung South Africa two-year warranty – anyone who doesn't offer this, is not an authorised dealer."Counterfeit products may appear cheaper, but this is only in the short term. Genuine devices not only ensure peace of mind with their 24-month warranty policy, users also get access to Samsung's full range of up-to-date and comprehensive technical and product support. So when the time comes to buy gifts for your loved ones, always remember the age-old maxim that states if a deal sounds too good to be true, chances are it is," concludes Chetty.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit Samsung Newsroom athttp://www.samsung.com/za/.Tebogo Mashego Phathutshedzo NepfumbadaEpic MSLGROUP Samsung Electronics South Africa011 784 4790 011 549 7969082 856 7557 078 213 4975