February 2017
Finding Reliable Movers to Relocate

 
 
ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Kim Bagnell Thaler, Top Producing Real Estate agent for Sotheby's International in Islamorada Florida,"We use the internet everyday for a variety of things. And, it's part of finding reliable movers. But just because a company has an online presence, no matter how professional, doesn't guarantee a good experience.

A good place to start is to speak to a real estate agent or broker you know and trust. Or, someone in the property management business. If you don't know anyone in these fields, that's okay, get recommendations from family, friends, and coworkers.

Then, do the following to get help for a successful relocation with reliable movers:

● Look at their online presence. Once you've compiled a list, check each company out online. Visit their websites and see if they're active on social media. Companies with satisfied customers will probably be regularly active on social media and keep their websites up-to-date.

● Verify their license and insurance. This isn't difficult and is totally worthwhile. Check the state's licensing bureau to see if they are current with their license. Also, verify their insurance with the company underwriting their business.

● Check their backgrounds. Go to the local clerk of court's website and search for each company, along with their owners' names. You're looking for lawsuits naming them as defendants. In addition, check out the local Better Business Bureau's rating and number of complaints.

● Get moving quote estimates. You need to obtain at least three estimates from companies that come out to your property. Over the phone quotes and online estimates are red flags to heed. The companies should be willing to meet you on site.

● Ask about subcontracting. When the mover comes out to work up a cost estimate, ask if subcontractors will be used. While most moving services do the work themselves, there are companies which bring in subcontractors and that's potential trouble you don't need.

● Review each estimate carefully. Movers are notorious for tacking on all kinds of surprise charges. You need to know the specifics and don't be afraid to ask. Understand what's being charged and how.

Although this is quite a bit of work, it will all be worthwhile in the end. Kim Bagnell Thaler is a pioneer among Florida Keys realtors. Regarded as one of the most influential realtors in the middle and upper keys, she provides expert and professional real estate service.

With her vast knowledge, 20 years experience and commitment to the highest

ethical standards, Kim remains a standout among other Florida Keys Real Estate  Agents.For help finding just the right Upper Keys Real Estate please see http://www.kimbagnell.com

Kim Bagnell Thaler
Source:Kim Bagnell Thaler
