Anglesey County Council enables flexible working with hfx to deliver improved services to community

Forward thinking County Council in North Wales leads public services organisations with adoption of new access, security and absence management system
 
 
Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- hfx, a leading provider of flexible working systems, has announced that Anglesey County Council is using its latest solution to manage staff working hours and building access control and security. Anglesey County Council employs over 740 staff across its three office locations, which now benefit from the hfx proximity access solution. As well as improving security to its offices, deploying the hfx solution has also enabled the Council to manage flexible working for staff, allowing them to log in remotely and hot desk at any other Council location, including schools and libraries as part of its Smarter Working initiative. The Council has seen efficiency gains enabling it to provide improved services to its community through enabling staff to work more flexibly.

Chris Staddon, Corporate Assets Transformation Manager at Anglesey County Council explained; "We have been a long time user of hfx and this recent upgrade to the latest version was a timely decision that formed part of our total refurbishment programme. As project manager for our Smarter Working programme, I could see the benefits of hfx in supporting our drive to find more efficient ways of working to deliver our core services to the community".

Cllr Alwyn Rowlands commented; "The investment in hfx has really paid off - it has made our staff much more productive and flexible. As part of our upgrade programme it demonstrates that we are a modern, forward looking authority. It is a great message that Senior Managers and Elected Members use to underline our commitment to investing in our facilities and staff, enabling us to do more, be more efficient and provide better public services."

Staff are using hfx proximity cards to enter the office locations, an important factor for managing secure access to the building where local authority planning records and other confidential data is held. Staff who work remotely or from home are also able to clock in and out remotely from their desktop, to register absence and manage their leave allowances.

Alex Boa, Director at hfx said; "County Councils, like all public services, are increasingly being asked to do more with less. Anglesey County Council's leadership initiative demonstrates how technology can play an important part in their strategy to review working practices to better meet the needs of staff to service the community. hfx has been designed for organisations like Anglesey to manage an unlimited number of working patterns, meet employment legislation and support the increasing demand to provide flexible working as a highly valued benefit to their staff."

hfx integrates with all the mainstream HR systems (including Oracle, SAP, PeopleSoft, Northgate and Software for People), enabling organisations to manage flexible working, while keeping employee data synchronised across HR and payroll systems.

-ends-

NOTES TO EDITOR

About Anglesey County Council

Anglesey County Council provides the full range of local authority services - from schools and leisure centres to bin collections to the County of Anglesey or Ynys Môn. Anglesey is an island off the north-west coast of Wales (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wales) with an area of 276 square miles. The largest island of Wales (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_islands_of_Wales), and the fifth-largest island in the British Isles, its population at the 2011 census (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_Census_2011) was registered as just under 70,000.

For more information, please visit; www.anglesey.gov.uk

About hfx

Founded over 40 years ago, hfx has a proven history of developing innovative staff time management solutions. The company introduced the concept of flexible working hours in the 1970s with its Flextime® system, and has continued as a leader in the delivery of flexible working solutions.

hfx takes a 'one card – one solution' approach, which incorporates access control, photo ID, time and attendance recording, flexitime management and provides seamless integration with major HR and payroll systems. Highly customisable, hfx can be configured to meet exact requirements and can support unlimited numbers of work patterns.

Based in the Home Counties just north of London, hfx services clients across the public and private sectors throughout the UK.  High profile customers include Home Office, Merck, Bentley Motors, Adidas, Buhler Sortex Ltd, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), Eaton Limited, MoD, National Farmers' Union, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, Hertsmere Borough Council, North Lanarkshire Council, East Renfrewshire Council, Exeter City Council, Isle of Man Government, MoJ, Pendle Borough Council, Met Police, Flintshire County Council, Office for National Statistics, UK Intellectual Property Office, NHS Business Services Authority, Pembrokeshire County Council, Science and Technology Facilities Council, West Lancashire Borough Council, and many more.

For more information please visit: www.hfx.co.uk

Editors Contacts

Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
