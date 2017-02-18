 
News By Tag
* Emerging Fashion Designer
* Houston artists
* Houston Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Emerging Designer Presents SS17 Collection in Downtown Houston Warehouse

 
HOUSTON - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Emerging Fashion Designer, Kemi Alao, premiers new collection, Vermillion, at Ronin Art House. The viewing will be in the form of a presentation.

In a video compilation, KYRA designer, films herself creating the Vermillion collection; In which, viewers can see a part of Alao's design process.

"The inspiration for Vermillion is drawn from translucent tropical fish. It has developed into a mix of Couture and Ready-to-wear garments inspired by vibrant primary colors of Cuba." Kemi explains.

KYRA was recently featured in Houston Press Artopia and Fashion HTX hosted by Neal Hamil Agency.

The KYRA Vermillion Presentation will be held at Ronin Art House, a converted warehouse at 1310 Nance St from 7-10pm. Many of the pieces will be available for pre-order after the event.

Visit www.kyraclothing.com for additional updates.

Watch "Conception: Vermillion Collection 2017" at https://vimeo.com/kyraclothing



###

ABOUT KYRA

KYRA began as a Houston online-based clothing line, releasing its first garment in June of 2012.  The following year, designer of KYRA created her first Fall/Winter collection of Men and Women athletic wear. As the brand unfolds, it will exhibit the concept of eternal style; Drawing inspiration from around the world to create expressive apparel for both sexes, soon to meet markets globally. Learn more at www.kyraclothing.com

Contact
Kemi Alao
***@kyraclothing.com
End
Source:KYRA Unfiltered
Email:***@kyraclothing.com Email Verified
Tags:Emerging Fashion Designer, Houston artists, Houston Events
Industry:Fashion
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KYRA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share