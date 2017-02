Emerging Designer Presents SS17 Collection in Downtown Houston Warehouse

Contact

-- Emerging Fashion Designer, Kemi Alao, premiers new collection,, at Ronin Art House. The viewing will be in the form of a presentation.In a video compilation, KYRA designer, films herself creating thecollection; In which, viewers can see a part of Alao's design process."The inspiration foris drawn from translucent tropical fish. It has developed into a mix of Couture and Ready-to-wear garments inspired by vibrant primary colors of Cuba." Kemi explains.KYRA was recently featured in Houston Press Artopia and Fashion HTX hosted by Neal Hamil Agency.The KYRAPresentation will be held at Ronin Art House, a converted warehouse at 1310 Nance St from 7-10pm. Many of the pieces will be available for pre-order after the event.Visit www.kyraclothing.com for additional updates.Watch "Conception:Vermillion Collection 2017" at https://vimeo.com/kyraclothing###ABOUT KYRAKYRA began as a Houston online-based clothing line, releasing its first garment in June of 2012. The following year, designer of KYRA created her first Fall/Winter collection of Men and Women athletic wear. As the brand unfolds, it will exhibit the concept of eternal style; Drawing inspiration from around the world to create expressive apparel for both sexes, soon to meet markets globally. Learn more at www.kyraclothing.com