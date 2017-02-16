Young Mothers Inc. and Sasha Bruce Youthwork Host I Love You Makeover

 
Industry News





I Love You Makeover
WASHINGTON - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Young Mothers Inc. and Sasha Bruce Youthwork are hosting an I Love You Makeover event on Saturday, March 11 from 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. The event will be held at 5370 Hayes St. NE, Washington, DC 20019.

Makeovers will be donated to the women of the Sasha Bruce Shelter. The women at the shelter will be given the opportunity to have conversations about their goals and hardships while receiving their makeovers. The makeovers and interactions with the organizers and volunteers are intended to boost the women's confidence and positive self image.

Unopened make-up products, toiletry items and monetary donations can be sent to Sasha Bruce Youthwork up to one week before the event. Volunteer make-up artists, a DJ, caterer, and guest speakers are also needed.

About Young Mothers Inc.:  Young Mothers Inc. is an organization created by women for women, invested in educating, mentoring, nurturing and supporting young mothers and women. We provide a loving and safe environment for young women to explore new options and grow into confident role models. Proceeds are used to sponsor activities, provide stipends and help young women and their families meet daily needs. Check us out at http://youngmothersinc.com.

