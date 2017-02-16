News By Tag
Eight Thiel College students named Intercollegiate Broadcasting System award finalists
Eight Thiel College students have been named finalists in five categories for the 2017 Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Golden Mic awards. Students are being recognized for their work with the College's television and radio stations.
The event annually features 150 speakers, 100 sessions and tours, and more than 1,400 U.S. and international attendees.
Khari Bess '16, of Waldorf, Md.; Lucas Blacka '18, of McKeesport, Pa.; Kara Bussard '16, of Moon Township, Pa.; Kyle Hockenberry '18, of Kittanning, Pa.; Joe Pouliot '17, of Linesville, Pa.; and Rob Thompson '18, of Youngstown, Ohio are finalists for two awards.
"Thiel's multiple nominees for national awards in both television and radio programming show what great work our faculty, students and staff are doing in our Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations," Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., Thiel's James Pedas Professor of Communication, said. "We are thrilled to receive this kind of recognition from our peers around the country."
Claussen also is department chair and Executive Director of the James Pedas Communication Center.
Dan Wagner '17, of Espyville, Pa., and Aelita Ferrante '17, of Warren, Ohio, were nominated for a radio award for Best Talk Show for "Teamwork," a specialty topic show about gaming.
"I am so excited about the two shows nominated by IBS for Golden Mic Awards: Aelita's 'Limitless' and she and Dan's show 'Teamwork.' Of the 40-plus hours of student-generated programming WXTC broadcasts, these shows are ones that emphasize tolerance and collaboration, and those are great representations of our school and student body," WXTC adviser Peg Watts said. "Our WXTC students are dedicated, motivated, creative bright spots on campus and on the radio."
This is Wagner's second year with an IBS nomination. He was named best production director at last year's event for his work at WXTC.
About the James Pedas Communication Center
The 20,000 square foot Pedas Center (https://www.thiel.edu/
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
