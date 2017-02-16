 
News By Tag
* Thiel College
* Intercollegiate Broadcasting
* Golden Mic Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greenville
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Eight Thiel College students named Intercollegiate Broadcasting System award finalists

Eight Thiel College students have been named finalists in five categories for the 2017 Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Golden Mic awards. Students are being recognized for their work with the College's television and radio stations.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Thiel College
* Intercollegiate Broadcasting
* Golden Mic Awards

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Greenville - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Awards

GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Eight Thiel College students are finalists in five categories for Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Golden Mic awards. Winners will be announced during the 77th Annual International Conference on March 3-5 in New York City.

The event annually features 150 speakers, 100 sessions and tours, and more than 1,400 U.S. and international attendees. For the 2017 awards, Thiel College's (https://www.thiel.edu/) campus television station TCTV has three shows as finalists, while the radio station WXTC had two nominees.

Khari Bess '16, of Waldorf, Md.; Lucas Blacka '18, of McKeesport, Pa.; Kara Bussard '16, of Moon Township, Pa.; Kyle Hockenberry '18, of Kittanning, Pa.; Joe Pouliot '17, of Linesville, Pa.; and Rob Thompson '18, of Youngstown, Ohio are finalists for two awards. The students are among five finalists for a Best Comedy Program award for "Two-finger Discount (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERManV8GmFY)" and one of four finalists for Best Variety Program for "Dorm Room Dining: Pepperoni Pizza Bagels (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlZ2U9qq_aw)." Blacka and Pouliot were also nominated for Best Program Promotion for "Greek Week Sports Compilation: Thiel College 2016 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz0laM31Af4)."



"Thiel's multiple nominees for national awards in both television and radio programming show what great work our faculty, students and staff are doing in our Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations," Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., Thiel's James Pedas Professor of Communication, said. "We are thrilled to receive this kind of recognition from our peers around the country."

Claussen also is department chair and Executive Director of the James Pedas Communication Center.

Dan Wagner '17, of Espyville, Pa., and Aelita Ferrante '17, of Warren, Ohio, were nominated for a radio award for Best Talk Show for "Teamwork," a specialty topic show about gaming. Ferrante's program "Limitless," a twice-weekly show that explores pushing past societal labels and limitations, was also nominated as a Most Innovate Program. The two shows are among the five finalists in each category.

​"I am so excited about the two shows nominated by IBS for Golden Mic Awards: Aelita's​ 'Limitless' and she and Dan's show 'Teamwork.' Of the 40-plus hours of student-generated programming WXTC broadcasts,  these shows are ones that emphasize tolerance and collaboration, and those are great representations of our school and student body," WXTC adviser Peg Watts said. "Our WXTC students are dedicated, motivated, creative bright spots on campus and on the radio."​

This is Wagner's second year with an IBS nomination. He was named best production director at last year's event for his work at WXTC.

About the James Pedas Communication Center

The 20,000 square foot Pedas Center (https://www.thiel.edu/pedas) is home to the high-definition television studio; radio station; College newspaper; Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations; and the Office of Admission. The academic spaces in the $6.8 million building include the amphitheater-style Stamm Lecture Hall, flexible classrooms and collaborative areas, and a 24-hour computer lab with more than 20 computers. Trustee emeritus Dr. James Pedas '50, H'89, is a movie and music producer, real estate developer, and entrepreneur. The Farrell, Pa. native provided the lead gift for the Pedas Center. Students from all majors benefit from the Pedas Communication Center as they get instruction and guidance on how to incorporate modern communication methods into their professional lives. The Pedas Center was recognized in February 2015 as Thiel College's first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified building for its conservation techniques and commitment to renewable resources.

About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/about) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@thiel.edu
Posted By:***@thiel.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thiel College, Intercollegiate Broadcasting, Golden Mic Awards
Industry:Education
Location:Greenville - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thiel College News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share