Nextnine integrates SilentDefense technology from SecurityMatters into its ICS Shield solution

OEM partnership adds industrial anomaly detection to Nextine's ICS Shield and expands market reach for SecurityMatters

End

-- Nextnine, a leading provider of top-down operational technology (OT) security management solutions for connected industrial control system (ICS) environments, and SecurityMatters, a provider of industrial cyber resilience network monitoring solutions, today jointly announced an OEM partnership between the two companies. As part of this OEM partnership, Nextnine has integrated the SilentDefense technology from SecurityMatters into its ICS Shield solution.ICS Shield is a full-fledged OT security management solution that protects all remote field assets from a single security and operations center, empowering industrial enterprises to implement connected operations, while minimizing security vulnerabilities. The solution automates the deployment and enforcement of operational-wide security policies with a focus on discovering a complete inventory of all operational assets, detecting anomalies and inefficiencies as well as establishing a unified framework for fully authenticated, authorized and audited secure remote access according to granular policies. In addition, ICS Shield facilitates the cyber-hardening of the industrial network with security essentials, including patching, antivirus protection, log collection, compliance reporting and more.The integration of the SilentDefense technology into ICS Shield adds continuous, state-of-the art network monitoring capabilities and provides augmented passive discovery and the detection of anomalies and inefficiencies. SilentDefense is an advanced OT network monitoring technology that ensures that the underlying networks of cyber resilient industrial environments are healthy and threat-free. This technology improves the ability of ICS Shield to learn and validate network communication patterns and process operations with in-depth analysis of industrial protocols as well as identify rogue and malfunctioning devices, intrusions and attacks."A complete and accurate asset inventory is the logical starting point for defining and executing an effective OT security strategy plan," explained Shmulik Aran, CEO of Nextine. "Our technology partnership with SecurityMatters enables us to deliver a unique solution combining passive and active discovery techniques with deep industrial protocol anomalies and inefficiencies detection and analysis. The integration of SecurityMatters' technology into ICS Shield constitutes the only field proven and most comprehensive solution in the market.""Our work with Nextnine allows asset owners, vendors and service providers to securely access assets and promptly remediate any potentially disruptive incidents once an anomaly has been detected by SilentDefense,"said Damiano Bolzoni, CEO of SecurityMatters. "With over 6,000 installations at plants around the world, Nextnine's solution is clearly two and three steps ahead of the many new vendors that have recently entered the OT and industrial security space and the company has built over the years an impressive network of prominent MSSP, system integrator and automation vendor partners".About NextnineNextnine is a leading provider of top-down OT security management solutions for complex multi-vendor and multi-site ICS environments. Empowering industrial organizations to benefit from integrated OT/IT operations while minimizing security vulnerabilities, Nextnine's ICS Shield is a field-proven solution for protecting multi-site, remote field assets from a single security and operations center. Using ICS Shield, industrial operators automate the deployment and enforcement of plant-wide policies that improve security governance and compliance, while saving OT and IT resources. Nextnine solutions have been deployed by systems integrators, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and the largest automation vendors at thousands of industrial plants installations worldwide. Serving the oil and gas, mineral, mining, materials, pharmaceutical, medical, maritime, packaging, pulp & paper, utility, chemicals and food sectors, Nextnine delivers unrivaled visibility, reliability and compliance for connected industrial operations. For more information, please visit www.nextnine.com.About Security MattersSecurityMatters is an international company with over 15 years of research and field experience focused on industrial cyber resilience. Dedicated to delivering total visibility to the OT network, SecurityMatters provides critical infrastructure and industrial automation companies with best-of-class industrial cyber resilience technology. For more information visit www.secmatters.com.Press ContactTony Miller+1 617 418 3024tony@noteya.com