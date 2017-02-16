COMPRION solution enables conformance verification of cards and smartphones on digital level

EMVCo Qualifies First EMVCo PICC Digital 2.6b Test Solution

Contact

Kathleen Knievel

Corporate Marketing Manager

***@comprion.com Kathleen KnievelCorporate Marketing Manager

End

-- As the first company, COMPRION has received the letter of qualification for its COMPRION EMVCo PICC Digital Test Solution for EMVCo specification 2.6b. The solution tests if mobile phones or banking cards used for contactless transactions comply with the specification. Hence, test laboratories and manufacturers of cards and smartphones use the solution for preparation of type approval before product launch. Swantje Missfeldt, Product Manager for EMVCo Solutions at COMPRION, explains: "The EMVCo PICC Digital Test Solution contributes to making payment devices globally interoperable and enabling a high customer acceptance thanks to a smooth and reliable functioning of the technology."The payment device (smartphone or card) is tested by simulating the POS terminal and the payment process using the COMPRION system UT³ Platform and a PCD antenna. The test software examines if the payment device behaves as intended. In this testing setup, exact timings play an important role to transmit transaction details reliably. Thus, for example, response times and waiting times are measured with a very high precision.In addition to the standardized EMVCo test reports, COMPRION offers the option to get test results in a detailed report. Missfeldt explains: "For each individual acceptance criterion (for example, a timing requirement or a specific order of bytes and commands), the report does not only show if a test passed or failed but also how good or how bad it performed. The test operators benefit from exact information of how well the criterion was met according to the standard. This detailed analysis listing the actual condition, the target condition and the deviation of all relevant parameters makes it possible to immediately identify the strengths and weaknesses of the item under test."EMVCo distinguishes between PICC and PCD as well as between digital and analog. PICC (Proximity Integrated Circuit Card) stands for the smartphone or card performing the payment, and PCD (Proximity Coupling Device) represents the POS terminals accepting the payment. Whereas digital tests prove compliance to the protocol implementation, analog tests evaluate signals like voltages and waveforms. Missfeldt remarks: "COMPRION already offers qualified solutions for PCD Analog, PICC Analog, and PICC Digital. The fourth solution, PCD Digital, is currently under qualification. For all of these solutions, the UT³ Platform is the common test tool, thus – bought once – it can be used for all four different testing purposes by simply adding additional equipment and accessories."Note 1:EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include any endorsement or warranty regarding the functionality, quality, or performance of any particular product or service. EMVCo does not warrant any products or services provided by third parties. EMVCo qualification does not under any circumstances include or imply any product warranties from EMVCo, including, without limitation, any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for purpose, or non-infringement, all of which are expressly disclaimed by EMVCo. All rights and remedies regarding products and services which have received EMVCo qualification shall be provided by the party providing such products or services, and not by EMVCo.COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in a number of standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.www.comprion.com