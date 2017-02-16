News By Tag
Thiel College's Organization of Black Collegiates to host 17th annual Soul Food Feast
In celebration of Black History Month, Thiel College's Organization of Black Collegiates will host its 17th annual Soul Food Feast, capping off a full week of events.
"Soul food is a term coined in the black community, but it applies to everyone," said president of the Organization of Black Collegiates Sereen Thomas '17. "It provides comfort, it stimulates the senses and brings about joy. The goal of this event is to allow the members of Thiel College's
Members of the organization will sing and recite poetry, and members of the OBC sister organization T.C. Soldiers for God will perform praise dancing.
The OBC plans events throughout the last full week of February every year to celebrate Black History Month. The week's schedule of events includes:
• Monday, Feb. 20—Obama Day: A documentary of the inauguration of President Obama will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Stamm Lecture Hall.
• Tuesday, Feb. 21—Is America Great?: A debate surrounding current events will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bistro.
• Wednesday, Feb. 22—Poetry Slam: At 7 p.m. in Weyers Lounge, any Thiel student is invited to present poems that they have written or that they have found inspirational.
• Thursday, Feb. 23—Family Feud: Groups or four or five will compete against each other to answer questions that pertain to black history or current events at 7 p.m. in the Lutheran Heritage Room.
• Friday, Feb. 24—OBC "Hidden Figures" party: A student dance party themed around the new movie, "Hidden Figures" will be held at 10 p.m. in the Glen Johnson Community Center.
• Saturday, Feb. 25—Showing of the movie "Loving" at 8 p.m. in Bly Hall.
• Sunday, Feb. 26—Soul Food Feast: 4 p.m. in the Lutheran Heritage Room.
About the Organization of Black Collegiates
The OBC was founded in December of 1968 with the mission to raise cultural awareness throughout campus. This organization is inclusive and is not specifically for African-American students. Anyone desiring to support diversity and learning about different cultures is welcome.
The OBC holds events throughout the year. During Homecoming, they participate in the annual parade and then hold a cookout for returning alumni and any students who want to join. During the last week in February, they host events—such as a debates, educational speakers and documentaries—
About Thiel College
Thiel College
