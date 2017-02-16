 
Thiel College's Organization of Black Collegiates to host 17th annual Soul Food Feast

In celebration of Black History Month, Thiel College's Organization of Black Collegiates will host its 17th annual Soul Food Feast, capping off a full week of events.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College's Organization of Black Collegiates will host its 17th annual Soul Food Feast at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 in the Lutheran Heritage Room of the Howard Miller Student Center, to cap a full week of events surrounding Black History Month.

"Soul food is a term coined in the black community, but it applies to everyone," said president of the Organization of Black Collegiates Sereen Thomas '17. "It provides comfort, it stimulates the senses and brings about joy. The goal of this event is to allow the members of Thiel College's (https://www.thiel.edu/) OBC to express themselves through personally cooking their own soul food dish, and showcasing their many other talents."

Members of the organization will sing and recite poetry, and members of the OBC sister organization T.C. Soldiers for God will perform praise dancing.

The OBC plans events throughout the last full week of February every year to celebrate Black History Month. The week's schedule of events includes:

• Monday, Feb. 20—Obama Day: A documentary of the inauguration of President Obama will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Stamm Lecture Hall.
• Tuesday, Feb. 21—Is America Great?: A debate surrounding current events will be held at 7 p.m. in the Bistro.
• Wednesday, Feb. 22—Poetry Slam: At 7 p.m. in Weyers Lounge, any Thiel student is invited to present poems that they have written or that they have found inspirational.
• Thursday, Feb. 23—Family Feud: Groups or four or five will compete against each other to answer questions that pertain to black history or current events at 7 p.m. in the Lutheran Heritage Room.
• Friday, Feb. 24—OBC "Hidden Figures" party: A student dance party themed around the new movie, "Hidden Figures" will be held at 10 p.m. in the Glen Johnson Community Center.
• Saturday, Feb. 25—Showing of the movie "Loving" at 8 p.m. in Bly Hall.
• Sunday, Feb. 26—Soul Food Feast: 4 p.m. in the Lutheran Heritage Room.

About the Organization of Black Collegiates

The OBC was founded in December of 1968 with the mission to raise cultural awareness throughout campus. This organization is inclusive and is not specifically for African-American students. Anyone desiring to support diversity and learning about different cultures is welcome.

The OBC holds events throughout the year. During Homecoming, they participate in the annual parade and then hold a cookout for returning alumni and any students who want to join. During the last week in February, they host events—such as a debates, educational speakers and documentaries—open to all of Thiel's campus. They hold a fashion show as a fundraiser for their philanthropic cause, Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc., and members also volunteer at St. Paul's Continuing Care Community on a regular basis.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/about) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

