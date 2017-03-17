 
Industry News





Bring out your colourful side with 'Bheege Chunariya' this Holi

 
DUBAI, UAE - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With the initiative of Year of Giving and Forgiveness by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, RedFly Events is set to host 'Bheege Chunariya', the biggest Holi event in Dubai. The event will witness A-list stars like Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Vishal & Shekhar, Neeti Mohan, Badshah and many more on March 17th, 2017 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai Outlet Mall.

Venue: Autism Rocks Arena

Date: 17.03.2017

Expected to be attended by around 26,000 visitors, the Holi event will be focussing on spreading the festival meaning of forgiveness and renewal with various activations and events planned prior to the event.

A press conference announcing the event was held at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in the presence of Sonu Sood, esteemed dignitaries, sponsors and event organisers was organised on February 12, 2017.

The event is strategized by RainMaker Event, co-owned by Mr. Deepak Mirchandani and Mr. Preethish Bhat. Weeklong activities focussing on spreading the message and glam quotient will be carried out prior to the event to engage maximum participation from residents, tourists and expats alike.
Source:Redfly Events
