News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bring out your colourful side with 'Bheege Chunariya' this Holi
Venue: Autism Rocks Arena
Date: 17.03.2017
Expected to be attended by around 26,000 visitors, the Holi event will be focussing on spreading the festival meaning of forgiveness and renewal with various activations and events planned prior to the event.
A press conference announcing the event was held at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in the presence of Sonu Sood, esteemed dignitaries, sponsors and event organisers was organised on February 12, 2017.
The event is strategized by RainMaker Event, co-owned by Mr. Deepak Mirchandani and Mr. Preethish Bhat. Weeklong activities focussing on spreading the message and glam quotient will be carried out prior to the event to engage maximum participation from residents, tourists and expats alike.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse