Panache International introduces exclusive Smart Lid for hot beverages

-- Panache International, an integrated manufacturer and distributor of disposable products since 2005 introduces new Smart Lid to effectively address customer's preferences of Hot CoffeeThe new heat sensitive coffee lids changes colour when it comes in contact with heatWith the introduction of the new Smart Lid, Panache International aims at creating awareness for the safety of children and the elderly, as the product gives a visual warning indicator that the contents in it are hot and the color change is reversed as the cup contents cool down.Panache International, a pioneer in the disposables sector with a history of quality disposables manufacturing and excellent consumer care, introduces new Smart Lid from its exclusive Raha range, to effectively address customer's preferences of Hot Coffee.Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Vishaal Shah, CEO, Panache International said, "We are extremely pleased to introduce our Raha Smart Lids to offer our customers quality disposable products that can be used by businesses and consumers directly. The Smart Lid is an innovative addition, and aims to eliminate the risk of burning or spills. Such products are very convenient to use on a day to day basis and when on the go. Due to the visual warning indicator, the Smart Lid are a great help while dealing with children or the elderly. The Raha range includes other useful products like baking and aluminum products as well. We aim to serve our customers in the best possible way and enhance their experience using smart and durable disposables."The new heat sensitive beverage lids are ideal for Take-aways and targeted at the Café owners and the HORECA industry. The Smart Lid is safe to use for children and the elderly. The Smart Lid allows one to gauge the temperature of the drink before consumption;this innovative lid is safe and easy to use. Recently being awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2008 certification, Panache's Raha range has all the disposables one needs. From plastic cups to sustainable containers, Panache offers a wide range of hassle free products for daily use.