News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Push Past Personal Roadblocks with Jason Dukes on the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses having the big conversation with yourself with business success coach Jason Dukes
"The concept of having this conversation is to wake up and prepare yourself for having the bigger future based conversations,"
Dukes shares the importance of taking a look at how you think and recommends:
· Have a structure to remind yourself to think about your goals
· Don't psych yourself out and make things a bigger deal than they are
· Remember the day-to-day stuff and not just the big questions
· Get help from a coach to have the actual conversation and get an outside perspective
· Decide whether or not you want to be part of the story
"This takes mantras to the next level, creating the opportunity to really go out there and reach higher goals for your business and your personal life," said Brown. "As small business owners and entrepreneurs, it's difficult to keep the two separate. The bigger conversation will lend to a better life in both."
To listen to episode 24 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Dukes in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day educational and networking conference taking place at Co-Work Connection Plus in Lawrenceville, NJ. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media LLC
***@pradviser.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse