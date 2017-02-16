 
Industry News





Push Past Personal Roadblocks with Jason Dukes on the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses having the big conversation with yourself with business success coach Jason Dukes
 
 
HAMILTON, N.J. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) recently released episode 24 titled, "Jason Dukes talks having the Big Conversation with YOURSELF," which covers the power of determining the things you need to do and asking yourself how you're going to get them done. In this episode, the show's award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer interviews Jason Dukes, business success coach and founder of Captain's Chair Coaching. Dukes is also a co-founder and featured panelist at Growth & Success Con 2017 (http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com) taking place on March 21, 2017 in Lawrenceville, NJ. The podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean.

"The concept of having this conversation is to wake up and prepare yourself for having the bigger future based conversations," said Dukes. "Think 'what is it going to take?' Just get that conversation started and get it out in the universe."

Dukes shares the importance of taking a look at how you think and recommends:

·      Have a structure to remind yourself to think about your goals

·      Don't psych yourself out and make things a bigger deal than they are

·      Remember the day-to-day stuff and not just the big questions

·      Get help from a coach to have the actual conversation and get an outside perspective

·      Decide whether or not you want to be part of the story

"This takes mantras to the next level, creating the opportunity to really go out there and reach higher goals for your business and your personal life," said Brown. "As small business owners and entrepreneurs, it's difficult to keep the two separate. The bigger conversation will lend to a better life in both."

To listen to episode 24 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Dukes in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day educational and networking conference taking place at Co-Work Connection Plus in Lawrenceville, NJ. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

Charlotte Jolicoeur
SMB Strategic Media LLC
***@pradviser.net
