Explore the New Panamera Turbo  at a Caribbean-Themed Kickoff Party

Join Porsche of Hilton Head for an Island-themed introduction to the new Panamera Turbo.

1 2 3 Positive Vibrations New Panamera Turbo Exterior New Panamera Turbo Interior

End

-- Rarely do you get to experience a stellar new vehicle while also enjoying the food, music, and culture of the Caribbean. On March 9, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., however, our Porsche of Hilton Head showroom will proudly present the new 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo with an Island-inflected event that will leave the Lowcountry community reeling.Against a backdrop of soothing steel drums and the sweet harmonies of local troubadours Positive Vibrations, you'll be able to rev the engine of the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo and know what true power feels like. Not only can it get 550 hp, but the new Panamera Turbo can reach a top track speed of 190 mpg while also achieving 0-60 acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. Moreover, it's positively loaded with new technologies."We know that people are going to be thrilled with the new Panamera, and can't wait to show it off," said Porsche of Hilton Head General Manager Ron Palmer.Guests will enjoy delicious food from Skull Creek Boathouse, and tastings of local island rum courtesy of Hilton Head Distillery while exploring all that the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo has to offer.RSVP for the event by using this simple form in order to experience the new 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo.