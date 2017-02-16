Country(s)
Explore the New Panamera Turbo at a Caribbean-Themed Kickoff Party
Join Porsche of Hilton Head for an Island-themed introduction to the new Panamera Turbo.
Against a backdrop of soothing steel drums and the sweet harmonies of local troubadours Positive Vibrations, you'll be able to rev the engine of the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo and know what true power feels like. Not only can it get 550 hp, but the new Panamera Turbo can reach a top track speed of 190 mpg while also achieving 0-60 acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. Moreover, it's positively loaded with new technologies.
"We know that people are going to be thrilled with the new Panamera, and can't wait to show it off," said Porsche of Hilton Head General Manager Ron Palmer.
Guests will enjoy delicious food from Skull Creek Boathouse, and tastings of local island rum courtesy of Hilton Head Distillery while exploring all that the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo has to offer.
RSVP for the event by using this simple form in order to experience the new 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo.
Porsche of Hilton Head is a franchise of Peacock Automotive, which also owns Hilton Head Hyundai, Audi Hilton Head, Hilton Head Volkswagen, Subaru of Hilton Head, Jaguar Land Rover Hilton Head, and Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, all at the New River Auto Mall; Savannah Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah; Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C., and Peacock Subaru and Peacock Ford in Orlando. Peacock Automotive also features the state-of-the-
