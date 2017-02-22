 
Industry News





ChiroTouch Partners with Prominent Companies in Chiropractic to Host Cocktail Party

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch Partners with Prominent Companies in Chiropractic to Host Exclusive Cocktail Party at the Parker Seminar in Las Vegas

San Diego, CA—February 22, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it is partnering with several prominent companies in chiropractic to host an exclusive cocktail party at the Parker Seminar in Las Vegas, NV.

Four of the most recognizable and trusted names in chiropractic—ChiroTouch, CashPractice, ChiroHealthUSA, and KMC University—have partnered to host the "Rendezvous" cocktail party as part of this year's Parker Seminar in Las Vegas.  This exclusive, not-to-be-missed event will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Chablis Room at the Paris Las Vegas Casino.  To obtain a ticket, Parker Seminar attendees should stop at ChiroTouch's booth (#719) to be added to the VIP list.  They also will receive a complimentary drink ticket at the door.

"This cocktail party gives us the opportunity to show our clients how deeply we value and appreciate them," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "It's our way of giving back to the community that we are honored to serve as we continue our commitment to support and advance the chiropractic profession."

Parker Seminars partners with innovative exhibitors and expert speakers, providing the resources chiropractors need to establish a profitable practice regardless of the current economic climate.  Chiropractors who attend a Parker Seminar will gain an understanding of the concepts and procedures necessary to attract and serve more patients. As a result, chiropractors will be able to deliver the highest quality of healthcare and help their patients discover the benefits of chiropractic care for their overall health and well-being.

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.


About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Media Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chirotouch.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 22, 2017
