ChiroTouch Partners with Prominent Companies in Chiropractic to Host Cocktail Party
ChiroTouch Partners with Prominent Companies in Chiropractic to Host Exclusive Cocktail Party at the Parker Seminar in Las Vegas
San Diego, CA—February 22, 2017—ChiroTouch™
Four of the most recognizable and trusted names in chiropractic—
"This cocktail party gives us the opportunity to show our clients how deeply we value and appreciate them," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "It's our way of giving back to the community that we are honored to serve as we continue our commitment to support and advance the chiropractic profession."
Parker Seminars partners with innovative exhibitors and expert speakers, providing the resources chiropractors need to establish a profitable practice regardless of the current economic climate. Chiropractors who attend a Parker Seminar will gain an understanding of the concepts and procedures necessary to attract and serve more patients. As a result, chiropractors will be able to deliver the highest quality of healthcare and help their patients discover the benefits of chiropractic care for their overall health and well-being.
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
Page Updated Last on: Feb 22, 2017