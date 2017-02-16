Second Hand Car Market Contributes To The Overall Success Of The UK Automotive Sector

John Gibson Associates, the leading name for automotive recruitment services, welcomes growth information released by the SMMT

-- 2016 was another successful year for the UK automotive sector. Record high figures were achieved in respect of new car registration and in the overall number of vehicles produced. In addition to this, information recently released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that significant success was also achieved in another important area of the automotive sector - the used car market. John Gibson Associates, the most well known and respected name in UK automotive recruitment services, has welcomed this news.Nearly 1,871,000 cars were sold in the second hand market during the last three months of 2016. This was an increase of 5.5% on the number sold during the same period in 2015. In total just over 8,200,000 used cars were sold in 2016, marking a 7.3% increase on the 7,640,015 sold in 2015. Whilst the growth in sales was measured evenly across all makes and models, it was noted that alternatively fuelled vehicles experienced the biggest level of demand surge. Alternatively fuelled vehicle sales increased by 32.5%.In welcoming the information from the SMMT John Gibson Associates view the results as underlining the important benefits achieved through their automotive recruitment services. One of the key factors required to achieve sustainable growth is the implementation of a long term employment strategy. Businesses within the automotive sector must secure stability within their employment practices in order to have a suitable base for growth and expansion. For more than 25 years John Gibson Associates has been the most trusted name for the provision of automotive recruitment services which enables businesses to achieve this.There are a number of factors which could affect the overall performance of the industry in 2017. Many of these factors are external to the automotive sector and are mostly out of the control of the businesses operating within it. This is something which makes managing aspects under their influence all the more crucial. Adopting a long term automotive recruitment strategy structured for success is one of the most important aspects of this.John Gibson Associates is the name known and trusted by the most prestigious and well known of brand names in the automotive sector for motor industry recruitment services. The company remains committed to ensuring that even greater results may be achieved through using their services.For further information please visit www.jgauk.com