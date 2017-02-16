News By Tag
Himalaya Tanishq– The gateway of opportunities
The flats in Raj Nagar Extension at Himalaya Tanishq, are built with the aim of providing world class facilities to its residents. These 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension are surrounded by greenery, and are reachable to all the major areas including Vaishali, Noida, and Indirapuram. People coming from Delhi can also easily reach Raj Nagar Extension. Raj Nagar Extension projects at Himalaya Tanishq are the nearest to the medical facilities. Gymnasium, park, swimming pool and a club makes this project preferable by the perspective home buyers. The other basic amenities like full time power back up, open and covered car parking and 24 hours water supply are also present there. The project is equally beneficial for parents, because by buying a flat in Himalaya Tanishq, they can stay rest assured about the future of their children. This Raj Nagar Extension Project is nearest to world class educational institutes and schools, amplifying opportunities for better future of the students.
Visit http://www.himalayaresidency.in/
The flats in Raj Nagar Extension at Himalaya Tanishq start from around Rs. 21 lacs, making it reachable to all income groups. 3 BHK flats in Raj Nagar extension are highly demanded by the home buyers considering their size and the economical per square feet cost. Housing loans can be availed from several banks. The project is approved by the leading financial institutions and commercial banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, UNION Bank, etc.
Himalaya Tanishq provides housing facilities in Raj Nagar Extension. People from all income groups can easily discover the world of opportunities by having their own house this Raj Nagar Extension project.
The Himalaya Group
9718323007
***@gmail.com
