Himalaya Tanishq– The gateway of opportunities

 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Himalaya Group is one of the leading real estate firms in Delhi NCR. The company provides affordable housing facilities to people living in metro cities. Their major projects include Himalaya Pride and Himalaya Tanishq. Himalaya Tanishq is one of the most successful housing projects located in the prime location of Ghaziabad, away from the noisy crowd in the city. Situated in Raj Nagar Extension, it provides with endless facilities and opportunities.

The flats in Raj Nagar Extension at Himalaya Tanishq, are built with the aim of providing world class facilities to its residents. These 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension are surrounded by greenery, and are reachable to all the major areas including Vaishali, Noida, and Indirapuram. People coming from Delhi can also easily reach Raj Nagar Extension. Raj Nagar Extension projects at Himalaya Tanishq are the nearest to the medical facilities. Gymnasium, park, swimming pool and a club makes this project preferable by the perspective home buyers. The other basic amenities like full time power back up, open and covered car parking and 24 hours water supply are also present there. The project is equally beneficial for parents, because by buying a flat in Himalaya Tanishq, they can stay rest assured about the future of their children. This Raj Nagar Extension Project is nearest to world class educational institutes and schools, amplifying opportunities for better future of the students.

Visit http://www.himalayaresidency.in/flats-in-raj-nagar-extens... for details.

The flats in Raj Nagar Extension at Himalaya Tanishq start from around Rs. 21 lacs, making it reachable to all income groups. 3 BHK flats in Raj Nagar extension are highly demanded by the home buyers considering their size and the economical per square feet cost. Housing loans can be availed from several banks. The project is approved by the leading financial institutions and commercial banks including SBI, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, UNION Bank, etc.

Himalaya Tanishq provides housing facilities in Raj Nagar Extension. People from all income groups can easily discover the world of opportunities by having their own house this Raj Nagar Extension project.

The Himalaya Group
9718323007
***@gmail.com
