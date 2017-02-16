 
Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Medical Instruments Disinfection Market, By Product Type (Disinfectants (Wipes, Sprays, Liquid), Disinfectors, Endoscopic Reprocessors), End-Users, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
Tags:

Tags:
Disinfectants
Disinfectors
Endoscopic Reprocessors

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Products

DALLAS - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Global medical instruments disinfections market is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2024 from USD 2.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel and geography.

By Product:

·         Disinfectants

o   Wipes

o   Sprays

o   Liquid

·         Disinfectors

·         Endoscopic Reprocessors

By Distribution Channel:

·         Direct Tenders

·         Over The Counter (OTC)

Based on geographical segmentation the Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report of this market covers data for major countries such as United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of MEA.

Read more https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medic...

Major Players of the Global Medical Instruments Disinfections Market:

·         3M

·         Steris Plc

·         Steelco S.p.A.

·         Schulke & Mayr GmbH

·         Halyard Health, Inc.

·         Bergen Group of Companies

·         Ecolab

·         Tristel

·         Belimed AG

·         Advanced Sterilization Products Division

·         BODE Chemie GmbH

·         Getinge Group

·         Jayco, Inc.

·         MMM group

·         Cantel medical corporation

·         Matachana group

·         Huaiyin medical instruments co. ltd

·         Dikang

·         Synergy health plc

·         CISA group

·         TSO3, Inc.

·         Sakura co. ltd.

·         Crest Ultrasonics

·         Moore Medical

·         Blue wave

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune-411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Contact
Shubham Dwivedi
SEO Analyst
+1-888-387-2818
shubham.dwivedi@databridgemarketresearch.com
Tags:Disinfectants, Disinfectors, Endoscopic Reprocessors
Industry:Medical
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
