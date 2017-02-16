News By Tag
Pathway Launches Affordable Insurance Marketing Automation Platform for Brokers & Agents
The new platform, called Pathway, features automated insurance marketing workflows, a library of professionally designed and customizable email campaigns, and seamless integration with existing broker management systems.
Pathway's cofounder and CEO Alek Mirkovich says the development of the new platform is a true collaboration with insurance brokers.
"We've been working with brokers for years in our other platforms– Campayn and Connect," Mirkovich says. "We started noticing that as their industry became increasingly competitive, they needed a more robust, automated tool to stand out from the competition and connect with customers. So we decided to build software just for them."
After months of exhaustive beta testing with a select group of insurance brokers, Pathway is now available industry wide. The new platform is designed to pay for itself by reducing the time and money brokers spend creating marketing emails, newsletters, welcome packets, policy renewal letters, and other key communications pieces.
The user-friendly software currently integrates with Zycomp PowerBroker, Applied TAM, Keal SigXP, and CSSI The Brokers Workstation.
"We'll be adding new BMS integrations throughout 2017 as we continue to grow and tailor the platform to meet the needs of brokers," says Mirkovich.
Pathway offers three flexible plans–Standard, Pro, and Ultimate–for brokers to choose from based on the number of automated workflows they wish to implement. Unlike competitor platforms, there are no contracts or commitments with Pathway so brokers can cancel their plan at any time.
About Pathway
Pathway (http://www.pathwayport.com) helps small and mid-size insurance brokerages increase revenue and grow their customer base using the power of automated BMS marketing. The Toronto-based software provider offers one of the industry's most affordable solutions without skimping on the features necessary to achieve success.
Contact
Darren Persaud
(647) 256-6903
darren@pathwayport.com
